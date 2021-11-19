The 1More Quad Driver continue to be one of the best wired earbuds I have used to date, and thankfully, the audio brand has ventured into wireless earbuds. The ColorBuds 2 are a budget powerhouse, delivering a customizable sound signature that is one of the best you'll find in the sub-$100 category, and they connect over the latest Bluetooth 5.2 standard.

Usually, the ColorBuds 2 are available for $80, but they're now on sale at Amazon for $72. Now, I know that's not a huge discount by any stretch of the imagination, but you're already getting a great bargain with the earbuds, and at $72 there's no reason to not pick these up.

Think of the ColorBuds 2 as a hidden gem; you get most of the extras as earbuds that cost three times as much. There's wireless charging and active noise cancellation that's adjustable to your needs, a good transparency mode to let ambient sounds in, two microphones that work in conjunction to eliminate any external sounds when you're making calls.

Save 10% on 1More ColorBuds 2