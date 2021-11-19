The 1More Quad Driver continue to be one of the best wired earbuds I have used to date, and thankfully, the audio brand has ventured into wireless earbuds. The ColorBuds 2 are a budget powerhouse, delivering a customizable sound signature that is one of the best you'll find in the sub-$100 category, and they connect over the latest Bluetooth 5.2 standard.

Usually, the ColorBuds 2 are available for $80, but they're now on sale at Amazon for $72. Now, I know that's not a huge discount by any stretch of the imagination, but you're already getting a great bargain with the earbuds, and at $72 there's no reason to not pick these up.

Think of the ColorBuds 2 as a hidden gem; you get most of the extras as earbuds that cost three times as much. There's wireless charging and active noise cancellation that's adjustable to your needs, a good transparency mode to let ambient sounds in, two microphones that work in conjunction to eliminate any external sounds when you're making calls.

Save 10% on 1More ColorBuds 2

1more Colorbuds2 Midnight Black

1More ColorBuds 2

The ColorBuds 2 deliver a rich bass-heavy sound paired with reliable noise isolation, wireless charging, and IPX5 water resistance. If you want budget wireless earbuds that are as good as rivals that cost thrice as much, you should get your hands on these.

You even get the aptX Adaptive audio codec here, and the sound is tuned to focus on the low-end, so you get a very satisfying bass and well-defined highs. They also last a long time on a full charge; you'll get well over six hours between charges, and the bundled case gives you an additional two charges.

Oh, and you also get IPX5 water resistance, making the ColorBuds 2 a great choice for workouts. Honestly, the amount of stuff you get with these earbuds is insane, and for $72 you won't find many alternatives that are as well-rounded as the ColorBuds 2. If you want to see what else is on sale right now, take a look at the best Black Friday headphone deals.

