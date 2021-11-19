The 1More Quad Driver continue to be one of the best wired earbuds I have used to date, and thankfully, the audio brand has ventured into wireless earbuds. The ColorBuds 2 are a budget powerhouse, delivering a customizable sound signature that is one of the best you'll find in the sub-$100 category, and they connect over the latest Bluetooth 5.2 standard.
Usually, the ColorBuds 2 are available for $80, but they're now on sale at Amazon for $72. Now, I know that's not a huge discount by any stretch of the imagination, but you're already getting a great bargain with the earbuds, and at $72 there's no reason to not pick these up.
Think of the ColorBuds 2 as a hidden gem; you get most of the extras as earbuds that cost three times as much. There's wireless charging and active noise cancellation that's adjustable to your needs, a good transparency mode to let ambient sounds in, two microphones that work in conjunction to eliminate any external sounds when you're making calls.
Save 10% on 1More ColorBuds 2
You even get the aptX Adaptive audio codec here, and the sound is tuned to focus on the low-end, so you get a very satisfying bass and well-defined highs. They also last a long time on a full charge; you'll get well over six hours between charges, and the bundled case gives you an additional two charges.
Oh, and you also get IPX5 water resistance, making the ColorBuds 2 a great choice for workouts. Honestly, the amount of stuff you get with these earbuds is insane, and for $72 you won't find many alternatives that are as well-rounded as the ColorBuds 2. If you want to see what else is on sale right now, take a look at the best Black Friday headphone deals.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
