Black Friday is one week away, and Amazon has officially kicked off its first set of Black Friday Deals Week sales. Unlike during Prime Day deals, Amazon's Black Friday offers include a sizable discount on a bunch of Fire TV Sticks, including the recently-released Fire TV Stick Lite and it's likely to be the Black Friday deal to beat. It normally sells for $29.99 but right now you can grab one for just $17.99, which is insanely cheap for a streaming stick that offers you the features that this one does.

Amazon's Black Friday Deals Week has kicked off with a nice discount on the new Fire TV Stick Lite, and you're going to want to pick one or two of these up for yourself. At just $18, it's going to be hard to beat this deal.

The Fire TV Stick Lite was just announced back in September and has only been discounted one other time before. Don't let the product name fool you, though, there's nothing "lite" about this offering from Amazon and quite honestly it's the best option for most people. The Fire TV Stick Lite allows Full HD streaming, gives you easy access to your favorite apps like Disney+, Hulu, Sling, HBO Max, YouTube, and much more and even comes with the easy-to-use Alexa Remote.

That's a whole lot of value behind a $18 price tag, and really does make it one of the best Black Friday deals that we've seen so far. Whether you are picking up a new TV for yourself or need a gift idea for some friends, a Fire TV Stick Lite is the way to go. Amazon is also offering a bundle of the Fire TV Stick Lite and 3 months of Amazon Kids+ for $18.98 or the Fire TV Stick Lite and a subscription to Food Network Kitchen for the same $17.99 price. You can also bundle the new Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick Lite for $67.98, which is another great deal.

Be sure to keep your eye out for other Black Friday Fire TV Stick deals but also keep in mind that this will be the most affordable one and the one you won't want to miss.