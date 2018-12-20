If you're picking up a last-minute holiday gift for a special Samsung Galaxy owner, you're in luck. Samsung has a huge ecosystem of accessories, and the expansive feature set of the latest phones like the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 means it's easy to find something they'll love. From everyday things like power banks and wireless chargers to more expensive gifts like a new Galaxy Watch, you're sure to find something to fit your budget.
Flagship smartwatch
Samsung Galaxy Watch
Released in late 2018, the Samsung Galaxy Watch is a great all-round smartwatch that's available in 42 and 46mm sizes. It uses Samsung's own Tizen OS, and the rotating bezel lets you quickly navigate through apps and menus. As well as full-blown wrist-based apps, the Galaxy Watch can show you important notifications, and track your progress towards your fitness goals in Samsung Health app. The larger 46mm option even offers cellular connectivity, so you can leave your phone at home when you work out.
Lightweight wearable
Samsung Gear Sport
The Gear Sport, released in late 2017, is a great option if you're after something smaller than the Galaxy Watch that still ticks all the boxes for a health-focused smartwatch. The smaller form factor means it's less heavy on the wrist, while it runs the same Tizen software as Samsung's more recent wearables, with the same great rotating bezel for scrolling through apps and notifications. It's a little tougher to find the Gear Sport a year after its release, but Samsung's own online store has it for $100 less than the Galaxy Watch.
Workout earbuds
Samsung Gear IconX (2018)
Samsung's second-generation fitness-focused earbuds improve significantly on their predecessors, with longer battery life and a more consistent software experience. As well as being pretty good everyday earbuds, the Gear IconX buds differentiate themselves through excellent workout features like heart rate monitoring and exercise coaching when linked to the Samsung Health app.
Power Pad
Samsung Fast Qi Wireless Charger (2018)
Samsung flagships since the Galaxy S6 have supported wireless charging, and this latest model of Qi wireless chargers from Samsung will provide the fastest wireless charging possible on any modern Samsung phone. (Check your phone's spec sheet to ensure it's supported.) The charger works with the phone in landscape or portrait orientation, with charging rates of up to 9 watts.
Twice the power
Samsung Wireless Charger Duo
This premium wireless charger can fast-charge two Qi-compatible phones at once, or juice up a Galaxy phone and Samsung smartwatch (Gear S3 or later) at the same time. Built-in ventilation fans ensure everything's kept nice and cool even when charging quickly. This is a great choice for households with multiple Galaxy gadgets.
Twice the power
Samsung LED View Cases
These LED cases have been around for more than four years, and are a great way to protect your Samsung phone while showing extra information on the LED-equipped cover. Check them out for the Note 9, S9+, S9, Note 8, S8+, S8
Juice up!
Samsung 5,100mAh Fast Charging Power Bank
This mid-capacity power bank is no larger than the average smartphone, making it easily pocketable. Meanwhile, its 5,100mAh capacity means most Samsung phones will get a single full recharge out of it -- and thanks to the inclusion of Adaptive Fast Charging technology, your phone will be able to juice up faster than a standard power bank. Comes with soft-touch finish, loop strap and USB-C/USB-A/micro-USB combo cable.
Kick back
Sony Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
These are our top recommendation for wireless headphones for the new Galaxy Note 9, with noise cancellation capabilities as good as anything else out there, exceptional audio quality and great comfort even when used for long periods of time. Throw in up to 30 hours of battery life and you've got a pair of headphones that more than justify the price tag.
Virtual worlds await
Samsung Gear VR (2017) + controller
Smartphone VR has been out of the headlines this year, but Samsung's Gear VR experience still represents a compelling gateway into the world of virtual reality -- whether it's gaming, education, 3D/VR movies or any other interactive experiences to be had by taking advantage of your phone's graphical power and high-res display. This version comes ready-equipped for the Note 9 (older Gear VRs need a new adapter), and is bundled with Samsung's own VR controller.
Fitness band
Samsung Gear Fit2
Samsung's most recent dedicated fitness band is more durable than its mainstream smartwatches, with a focus on health tracking and workout coaching -- though it also delivers all the basic features you'd get from a smartwatch, including notification support. It also looks the part, with a slick futuristic design featuring a vertical display. Whether you're tracking your nutrition, runs or swims, the Gear Fit2 has a lot to offer.
Whether you want to spend a little or a lot, there are plenty of accessories and other gadgets that'll work well with your giftee's Galaxy smartphone. Which ones will you pick?
