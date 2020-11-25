Whether your phone is fresh out of the box or three years old and can't even last to happy hour, you need a trusty power bank you can rely on. You never know when you're going to get stuck away from a charger for hours on end, like when your three-hour flight turns into 10 because of weather delays or when that "quick trip" to the mall to finish Christmas shopping turns into a full-day marathon. For these times — and about a thousand others — you need a power bank that can just live in your purse, or next to your car keys on the nightstand so you can just grab it and go.
There's a whole host of power banks and portable chargers getting Black Friday deals this week, but Zendure's deal is live early. It's got a wonderfully compact design and it even comes in an absolutely dazzling cobalt blue that's just going to pop when your children, siblings, or partner pull it out of their stockings on Christmas morning. With one for you from Santa, of course.
Tiny mighty charger
Zendure SuperMini (10,000mAh) | $19 off at Amazon with coupon
The SuperMini is the size of a credit card and rugged as all get-out, but it can also charge your phone at 18W whether you use USB-C or USB-A. This makes it a perfect bank to buy for others as it doesn't matter if they've got a new phone with Power Delivery or an older phone with Qualcomm QuickCharge.
Be sure to clip the $10 off coupon!
The Zendure SuperMini is one of the smallest 10,000mAh portable chargers on the market, and for a small power bank just meant to recharge your phone — or headphones, never be caught in public with dead headphones — it's the perfect shape and size. If you have issues with your USB-C cable falling out of other power banks, don't worry about that on the SuperMini; the USB-C port keeps a good grip on the connector so that it won't wiggle out and leave your phone to die.
Its 10,000mAh capacity is the perfect size for a portable charger. It's high enough to recharge a phone from dead to full twice, meaning that you can power your phone for two full days or recharge both your phone and your partner's phone without needing to hunt down a wall charger. The added benefit of being able to use either USB-A or USB-C means that you can use whatever cable you have handy — and if you need new cables, Aukey's 6.6-foot cables are $3 apiece.
