You may have kitted your house out with a bunch of smart home tech, but have you spared a thought for your home security system? Instead of settling for an old or unreliable alarm, you really ought to upgrade to something like Arlo's Ultra camera system — especially with discounts of up to $130 via Woot right now. The UHD Arlo cams heave seen a few discounts since their release, but the deals at Woot today are among the best we've seen with the 1-camera starter kit down to $259.99 and add-on cameras going for just $189.99.

The biggest upgrade over the previous Arlo Pro 2 is in the resolution. This is Arlo's first security camera to have 4K resolution and HDR image processing. Arlo believes users will be able to use the resolution to pick up on critical details they may have otherwise missed, like license plate numbers or clothing, when identifying suspicious activity.

The cameras have a 180-degree field of view, automatic zoom and tracking, dual microphones, and more. The Ultra also has a spotlight integrated into it. Previously, to have a light, you had to buy the Arlo Smart Home Security Light and sync it with your system. Other features include color night vision and custom activity zones you can set yourself. The two-way audio includes advanced noise cancellation to minimize background noise and allow clear, natural conversations from both sides of the camera.

As with the previous-gen cameras, you can use the Arlo Ultra security camera inside or out. The new magnetic mounts allow you to attach the cameras anywhere you want, including walls, ceilings, or gutters. They come with weather-resistant charging cables so you can keep the batteries charged even outdoors. You can compare all of the key differences between the Arlo Ultra and Arlo Pro 2 here.

The Ultra cams connect to the new Arlo SmartHub. The included base station connects to your router, provides extended Wi-Fi range for Arlo cameras, and allows you to manage the camera's data traffic. The SmartHub can control multiple Arlo cameras, and it has a microSD card slot for local storage. You'll probably want a couple of large microSD cards to use with the hub so you don't have to keep absolutely everything in the cloud.

