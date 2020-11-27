The smartphone market has gotten to the point where the software experience is pretty much solid across the board. That leaves a few other things to consider when finding a new device, including battery life, and that's where the Moto G Power reigns supreme.

Budget battery king : Moto G Power The Moto G Power is a fantastic value for those looking at getting a cheap Android smartphone with great battery life. Add in the triple camera setup and fantastic software experience from Motorola, and you have an instant winner. $180 at Amazon

Instead of focusing on power in terms of the spec-sheet, the Moto G Power provides unrivaled battery life compared to the competition. This budget powerhouse, pun intended, has enough juice with its 5,000mAh battery to last up to three days on a single charge. The same can't be said for many other devices, let alone others that compete for the title of best cheap Android phone.

Motorola has really done a great job at fine-tuning its software to offer a near-stock Android experience without packing in too many unnecessary features that just drain the battery. The G Power has another leg up on the competition in that there's a triple camera setup on board, making it so you can capture any shot you need, regardless of the situation.

In our review, Joe found that the G Power has filled the void in the U.S. since Motorola opted not to release the standard Moto G8 here in the States. Between the software, long-lasting battery life, and fun camera features, the G Power packs quite the punch and offers a great value.

Now for the deal. Normally, Motorola offers these devices at around $250, but for Black Friday, you can save $70 and grab one for just $180. That's one heck of a deal on perhaps the most intriguing budget smartphone of the year. Then, once you've secured this deal for yourself, you'll want to make sure you pick up the best Moto G Power case to keep it protected.