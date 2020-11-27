The smartphone market has gotten to the point where the software experience is pretty much solid across the board. That leaves a few other things to consider when finding a new device, including battery life, and that's where the Moto G Power reigns supreme.
Budget battery king: Moto G Power
The Moto G Power is a fantastic value for those looking at getting a cheap Android smartphone with great battery life. Add in the triple camera setup and fantastic software experience from Motorola, and you have an instant winner.
Instead of focusing on power in terms of the spec-sheet, the Moto G Power provides unrivaled battery life compared to the competition. This budget powerhouse, pun intended, has enough juice with its 5,000mAh battery to last up to three days on a single charge. The same can't be said for many other devices, let alone others that compete for the title of best cheap Android phone.
Motorola has really done a great job at fine-tuning its software to offer a near-stock Android experience without packing in too many unnecessary features that just drain the battery. The G Power has another leg up on the competition in that there's a triple camera setup on board, making it so you can capture any shot you need, regardless of the situation.
In our review, Joe found that the G Power has filled the void in the U.S. since Motorola opted not to release the standard Moto G8 here in the States. Between the software, long-lasting battery life, and fun camera features, the G Power packs quite the punch and offers a great value.
Now for the deal. Normally, Motorola offers these devices at around $250, but for Black Friday, you can save $70 and grab one for just $180. That's one heck of a deal on perhaps the most intriguing budget smartphone of the year. Then, once you've secured this deal for yourself, you'll want to make sure you pick up the best Moto G Power case to keep it protected.
