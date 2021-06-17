Mesh systems can also help out in smaller houses with a lot of interference or just a home with brick or concrete walls. With the headroom available thanks to this system's fast 2.4Gbps mesh link, your Wi-Fi speeds will hold up even in tricky situations. Wi-Fi devices with poor range such as smart TVs can also get a boost since they'll connect to the satellite or router, whichever has the strongest signal.

Wi-Fi just keeps getting faster and it's awesome. Early mesh Wi-Fi systems were great for coverage but when it came to speed, they just didn't keep up. Netgear was one of the first to address this with its Wi-Fi 6 Orbi Wi-Fi systems and the RBK752 is just about the perfect balance for those looking for reliable gigabit speeds in a home up to 5,000 square feet with a router and satellite. The RBK752 is easily one of the best Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems you can get and at $100 off, it's a great value too.

A dedicated 5GHz band for the mesh link helps this Wi-Fi 6 meshes system deliver gigabit speeds to Wi-Fi 6 devices reliably. With 5,000 sq ft of coverage and room to expand with Orbi satellites, this system is a great fit for people that demand great wireless performance all over the house.

What really makes the RBK752 stand out is the mesh link at a whopping 2.4Gbps. At first glance, this may seem like overkill but this connection is the core of your mesh's performance. This link needs to handle not only internet traffic in both directions but local network duties such as sharing files from one PC to another. It's also ready to accept additional satellites like the RBS750 or the RBS850.

It's not always clear exactly who benefits from a mesh system, with many standalone routers getting close to the same coverage for less. One way to get an idea is to test your connection. You can use an app like Speedtest to see how your internet speed drops off as you move away from your router. If it's about the same all over, you might be better suited by one of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers instead.

Mesh systems offer a lot of flexibility and if you don't need the crazy speeds possible with these tri-band monsters, you can still get great coverage and reliable performance with a cheaper solution like the Netgear Nighthawk MK83S. You still get great coverage at 4,500 square feet but save a lot of space with smaller nodes.

You can also grab the Orbi CBK752 which comes with identical specs to the featured RBK752 but also has a fast 32x8 channel DOCSIS 3.1 modem built-in. This modem is among the fastest available and will support multi-gigabit speeds once cable companies are able to offer them. For now, you can get gigabit speeds and with just one box, you can also create a cleaner and simplified home network.

