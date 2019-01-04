Premium video services still come at a, well, premium. But you can save a bunch on a slew of them through Jan. 17 on Amazon Prime Video Channels. That's the service that lets you subscribe directly to channels like HBO and Showtime, through your Amazon Prime account. Billing is handled through Amazon, which is handy, and you can unsubscribe at any time.

Plus, you get a free seven-day trial, which is nice.

The current discounts are good for the first three months, and you can sign up through Jan. 17. Here's what we've found in this latest round:

Showtime: $6.99 a month for three months

If you've been looking at subscribing to Showtime — home of shows like Homeland, Shameless, Billions and the excellent new Escape at Dannemora — but have looking for a way to get into it at a discount, today is that day. You can get three months of Showtime through Amazon Prime Video Channels for just $6.99 a month, down from the regular $10.99 a month. That'll save you about 36 percent over those first 90 days, which isn't bad at all. Subscribe to Showtime on Prime Video Channels

STARZ: $5.39 a month for three months

If you've got an Outlander fan in your house — and there's a decent chance you do — you can get STARZ for just $5.39 a month for the first three months, down from the regular $8.99 a month — that's a 40 percent savings. Subscribe to STARZ on Prime Video Channels

Lifetime Movie Club: $2.39 a month for three months

The Lifetime Movie Club is exactly what it sounds like — all Lifetime movies, all the time. And through Jan. 17 you can get it for just $2.39 a month for the first three months. Subscribe to Lifetime Movie Club on Prime Video Channels

PBS Masterpiece: $3.59 a month for three months

Look, PBS Masterpiece perhaps can be a wee bit snooty — that's precisely the point. But maybe some highbrow drama is exactly what you need these days, right? In any event, you can get three months of PBS Masterpiece for just $3.59 a month, down from the regular $5.99 a month. Subscribe to PBS Masterpiece on Prime Video Channels

