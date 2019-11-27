Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand confirmed yesterday that the K30 will debut at an event in China on December 10. The Redmi K30 will be the brand's first 5G smartphone and is expected to be an impressive upgrade over the Redmi K20 in a few other areas as well. An upcoming 5G phone from Xiaomi has now appeared (via PlayfulDroid ) on the website of China's 3C telecommunications authority, bearing model number M2001J1E/C. Even though 3C hasn't confirmed the name of the phone, it is highly likely that M2001J1E/C could be a variant of the upcoming Redmi K30.

The listing on the 3C website reveals the upcoming phone will offer 66W fast charging, marginally faster than OPPO Reno Ace's 65W charging speeds. This means the Redmi K30 could pack faster charging speeds than any other smartphone released so far. While Xiaomi did showcase its 100W charging technology in March this year, we may have to wait until next year for the first phone to come with the ultra-fast charging tech.

Unlike its predecessor, which features a pop-up selfie camera, the Redmi K30 will have a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10+, with two front cameras. Alleged live images of the phone that had surfaced online last week had suggested it could also be the brand's first phone with a 120Hz display. Some of the other rumored specs of the phone include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset and a 60MP Sony IMX686 primary camera.

