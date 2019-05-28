First up is the Redmi K20 Pro, which is the most affordable phone yet to feature the Snapdragon 855 chipset. There really isn't much missing from a hardware point of view, with the phone featuring a 6.39-inch FHD+ OLED display and an in-display fingerprint sensor. There's no cutout at the front, and that's because you get a retractable front camera module that features a 20MP sensor. The sensor pops up in under a second, and you'll be able to customize the activation sound.

Xiaomi branched out the Redmi series into its own sub-brand earlier this year, and while the series has focused exclusively on the budget segment, that's changing with the Redmi K20 series. The K20 Pro is the most powerful phone to feature Redmi branding, and the Redmi K20 retains a similar design and most of the specs but at an even lower price point.

Round the back, you get an evocative gradient pattern and three cameras, with a 48MP primary sensor that features Sony's IMX 586 module — the same as the OnePlus 7 Pro. There's also an 8MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 13MP wide-angle shooter with a 124-degree field of view. The Redmi K20 Pro has a 4000mAh battery with 27W wired charging, with Xiaomi noting that a full charge from flat will take just over 70 minutes.

You also get NFC, a 3.5mm jack with Qualcomm's Aqstic hi-res audio codec, Wi-Fi ac, USB-C charging, and Bluetooth 5.0. The Redmi K20 Pro will go on sale starting June 1 in China, and the phone will be available in red, blue, and a carbon fiber color option.

Xiaomi is selling four variants of the Redmi K20 Pro: the base model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage costs 2,499 RMB ($360), the 6GB/128GB option is 2,599 RMB ($375), the 8GB/128GB variant is 2,799 RMB ($400), and the 8GB/256GB model will retail for 2,999 RMB ($430).

The Redmi K20, meanwhile, is one of the first phones to be powered by a Snapdragon 730. It also has a 48MP camera at the back, but the module used is a Sony IMX 582. It has the same telephoto and wide-angle lens as the K20 Pro, as well as the same 20MP front shooter. It also has a 4000mAh battery, but with 18W wired charging.

The Redmi K20 will go on sale from June 6 in China, and will retail for just 1,999 RMB ($290) for the 6GB/64GB option and 2,099 RMB ($305) for the 6GB/128GB variant. Xiaomi has once again knocked it out of the park with the pricing of the latest Redmi phones, and it's safe to assume these devices will make their way to other markets shortly.

