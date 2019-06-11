Xiaomi is currently the second-largest wearable manufacturer in the world, and it's all because of its efforts in the budget space with its Mi Band series. The first Mi Band launched five years ago, and Xiaomi has been iterating the design and adding new features with every generation. The $30 Mi Band 3 is one of the best budget budget bands available today, and Xiaomi is building on it with the Mi Band 4.

The key change with the Mi Band 4 is the display — the fitness band comes with a 120x240 AMOLED color display, which is a first in this series. The screen is also significantly larger at 0.95 inches over the 0.78-inch Mi Band 3, and Xiaomi is offering 77 different themes to take full advantage of the display.

The Mi Band 4 also comes with a 6-axis accelerometer that automatically detects various forms of activity, including cycling, exercise, running, swimming, and walking. You get the same 50-meter water resistance as the Mi Band 3, making it the ideal budget fitness band for swimming. And Xiaomi is adding the ability to identify swimming strokes — freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke, butterfly, and mixed-style — and it is able to track your swimming activity in real-time.

Xiaomi has retained the heart rate sensor and Bluetooth 5.0 LE connectivity, and the band also has NFC. But like the Mi Band 3, it's unlikely you'll be able NFC outside of China to make payments. The NFC version of the band also has a microphone that works with Xiaomi's virtual assistant, and that is also another feature that's potentially locked to China. Just like its predecessors, Xiaomi is touting 20-day battery life between charges for the Mi Band 4.