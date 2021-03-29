Xiaomi had quite a bit to announce at its "mega launch" this morning. While you may have thought the OnePlus 9 Pro was impressive with its 50W wireless charging, the new Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra decided to take things up a notch with 67W wireless charging. Expanding on the Xiaomi Mi 11 family, the Mi 11 Ultra aims to become one of the best Android phones of the year with its powerful camera array, rear display, and great specs. Xiaomi then paired the launch of its most impressive smartphone with two new wireless chargers, including its own AirPower clone.

Even amongst the best wireless charging pads , you'll be hard-pressed to find one that can match the 67W speeds of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, so the company decided to launch one that could. The Mi Wireless Charging Stand Set offers a whopping 80W charging speed, which can be achieved whether your compatible smartphone is placed vertically or horizontally on the stand thanks to its double-coil design. At this speed, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra's 5,000mAh battery can be fully charged in just 36 minutes. And powering the charger is a 120W power adapter which should offer similar speeds or better, assuming you have a device that supports it.

The star of the show was Xiaomi's "AirPower" wireless charging pad. Featuring a 19-coil design, the charging pad can charge up to 3 devices at a time thanks to an internal motor that moves the coils. It can reportedly achieve 20W charging per device, which is still quite impressive considering even the best Samsung phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra can achieve only 25W wired fast-charging.

Xiaomi states that it began developing the charging pad two years ago when Apple announced that it canceled AirPower after running into difficulties managing heat dissipation. In fact, the company even shows an iPhone being charged on the pad to pour more salt onto Apple's wound.

The Mi Wireless Charging Stand Set will retail for around $76, while the wireless charging pad will go for $90, making it more affordable than other similar options on the market like the Nomad Base Station Pro. Both devices will be available in China, although there's no indication yet of a global launch.