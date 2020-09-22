Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S preorders are now live in the UK and will roll out to the United States and Canada in several hours. While you may have already preorders a PS5, you might be itching to get a new Xbox as well. We don't judge here. We'll be getting both, too.
The consoles will be accompanied by new controllers and battery packs.
Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S U.S. preorders: 8am PT / 11am ET
Preorders for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S go live at 11am ET on September 22 in the United States. You'll want to keep a close eye on any retailers you're looking to buy from. The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are priced at $499 / $299.
The Xbox Series X packs a 3.8 GHz CPU, 12 TFLOP GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. You can expect performance in games to routinely hit 4K at 60 FPS, sometimes even up to 120 FPS.
Best in class
Xbox Series X
Delivers 4K at 60FPS gaming
Microsoft's Xbox Series X will have the most powerful console GPU on the market when it releases, and this bodes well for next-gen graphics. You can preorder in the United States soon, so you better have your credit card handy.
The Xbox Series S features a 3.6GHz CPU, 4 TFLOP GPU, 10GB of RAM, and a 1TB SDD. It also lacks a disc-drive and can only play digital media. You can expect games to hit 1440p at 60FPS, up to 120FPS.
Affordable
Xbox Series S
Entry level console
Microsoft designed the Xbox Series S to be the best of both worlds: it delivers next-gen gaming at an affordable price that won't make you and your wallet weep. It goes on sale at the same time as the Xbox Series X.
Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S Canada preorders: 8am PT / 11am ET
Preorders in for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in Canada go live at the same time they do in the United States. The Xbox Series X costs $599 CAD, while the Xbox Series S is $379 CAD.
12 TFLOPS
Xbox Series X
Play Halo Infinite and more
The Xbox Series X is launching worldwide everywhere on the same day, so those in Canada don't need to worry about waiting. The Xbox Series X is set to be Microsoft's most powerful console to date.
4 TFLOPS
Xbox Series S
Great for families
The Xbox Series S is hitting store shelves on November 10 in Canada, and it comes packed with an SSD, 3.6GHz GPU, and more. You'll want to keep an eye on preorders because these are sure to go fast.
Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S UK preorders: 8am BST
If you're in the UK, you can actually preorder the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S a few hours earlier, adjusting for local time zones. The Xbox One X will be priced at £449, and Xbox Series S will cost £249.
Powerhouse
Xbox Series X
True next-gen gaming
Those in the UK can finally preorder an Xbox Series X ahead of its November 10 release. Get ready for action-packed titles with Halo Infinite and more down the line.
Well-rounded
Xbox Series S
Don't spend too much
Xbox Series S preorders are also now live in the UK. Because this console is cheaper you'll likely have a harder time finding it. Keep watch for whenever retailers have stock on hand.
What about Xbox All Access?
Xbox All Access is Microsoft's financing plan for the Xbox Series X and Series S. For one low monthly cost ($35/month or $25/month) for 24-months, you can grab yourself an Xbox Series X or Series S and Game Pass Ultimate. While the program is available in the U.S. as preorders open at the Microsoft Store, Best Buy, GameStop, and Walmart, it will come to Canada at a later date. Those in the UK can buy Xbox All Access from either GAME or Smyths Toys.
Should I get an Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or a PS5?
There's no right answer here, but if you're looking to save money and still get a next-gen experience, then you'll want an Xbox Series S. It is by far the cheapest next-gen console on the market, packed with a 512GB SSD and 3.6GHz CPU, and supporting ray-tracing, 120FPS, and 1440p resolution. If you want the absolute best possible graphics, you'll want to get an Xbox Series X. It features a whopping 12 TFLOP GPU to render 4K at 60FPS. Those who prefer Sony exclusives will want to grab a PS5.
When do the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S release?
Both consoles release worldwide in November 10, 2020. This is two days earlier than the PS5 in select territories.
Xbox Series X and Series S accessories
Microsoft announced that a new line of accessories is launching alongside the Xbox Series X and Series S.
- Xbox Rechargeable Battery + USB-C Cable
- Xbox Wireless Controller + Wireless Adapter for Windows 10
- Xbox Wireless Controller + USB-C Cable
