Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S preorders are now live in the UK and will roll out to the United States and Canada in several hours. While you may have already preorders a PS5, you might be itching to get a new Xbox as well. We don't judge here. We'll be getting both, too. The consoles will be accompanied by new controllers and battery packs. Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S U.S. preorders: 8am PT / 11am ET Preorders for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S go live at 11am ET on September 22 in the United States. You'll want to keep a close eye on any retailers you're looking to buy from. The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are priced at $499 / $299. The Xbox Series X packs a 3.8 GHz CPU, 12 TFLOP GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. You can expect performance in games to routinely hit 4K at 60 FPS, sometimes even up to 120 FPS.

Best in class Xbox Series X Delivers 4K at 60FPS gaming Microsoft's Xbox Series X will have the most powerful console GPU on the market when it releases, and this bodes well for next-gen graphics. You can preorder in the United States soon, so you better have your credit card handy. $499 at Microsoft

$499 at Amazon

$499 at Target

Affordable Xbox Series S Entry level console Microsoft designed the Xbox Series S to be the best of both worlds: it delivers next-gen gaming at an affordable price that won't make you and your wallet weep. It goes on sale at the same time as the Xbox Series X. $299 at Microsoft

$299 at Amazon

$299 at Target

Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S Canada preorders: 8am PT / 11am ET Preorders in for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in Canada go live at the same time they do in the United States. The Xbox Series X costs $599 CAD, while the Xbox Series S is $379 CAD.

Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S UK preorders: 8am BST If you're in the UK, you can actually preorder the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S a few hours earlier, adjusting for local time zones. The Xbox One X will be priced at £449, and Xbox Series S will cost £249. The Xbox Series X packs a 3.8 GHz CPU, 12 TFLOP GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. You can expect performance in games to routinely hit 4K at 60 FPS, sometimes even up to 120 FPS.

