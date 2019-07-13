The Moto G6 may be a few years old, but it's still a price performer — especially when it frequently goes on sale as an Amazon Alexa built-in phone — so if you've decided this is the phone you want in your pocket, you've got one more decision to make: which color do you want? We don't have a million colors to choose from here, but the three options available for the Moto G6 still give us some happy variety.

Matching color and size configuration

The Moto G6 has been around for a while, so stocks of the device aren't what they used to be. While color and size choices might not have mattered as much a year or so ago, these days you'll need to make these choices together. The Deep Indigo is only available in the larger storage configuration — 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage — while the Oyster Blush is only available with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The extra gigabyte of RAM is useful, to be sure, but since the internal storage can be expanded via microSD card, it's not the end of the world to grab the smaller capacity for that rose gold gleam.

Deep Indigo gets my vote for being a rich color but not being as flashy or ostentatious as the Oyster Blush. Life's too short for boring tech, and even if you're going to be hiding it in a great case, there's no excuse not to start with a great color.

