Best Moto G6 Cases in 2022
By Joe Maring published
Motorola's budget beauty, the Moto G6, is covered with glass front and back, so it definitely needs a case. I love the Spigen Rugged Armor's incredible durability. It lets the phone take a bit of abuse, but if you're looking for something less in-your-face, Anccer's Ultra-Thin case is pretty great, too. As a phone available worldwide, case makers have plenty of options for owners to pick from. Here are your best bets!
Spigen Rugged Armor Case
If you want a reliable phone case that offers excellent protection while remaining quite affordable, it's hard to do much better than the Rugged Armor.
Spigen Tough Armor Case
Spigen also makes the Tough Armor, but it's a little more expensive for some increased durability. We also love the kickstand on the back of it.
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro w/ screen protector
For those of you that need as much protection as possible, the Unicorn Beetle Pro offers 360-degree coverage, an iconic design, and a screen protector!
Poetic Guardian Clear Hybrid
Another great rugged option is the Poetic Guardian. The clear back shows off the G6's design, and this is another case with a screen protector.
Moko Slim Fit Case
The Moko Slim Fit is a fantastic budget option. The TPU material is soft and durable; the case is lightweight and has a pretty good design.
DLHLLC Magnetic Card Slot Folio Case
This case offers a lot of functionality. It can prop the Moto G6 up for hands-free video watching and includes a credit card slot on the inside.
TUDIA Merge
TUDIA'a dual-layer design offers enhanced durability, featuring a soft TPU inside along with a hard polycarbonate exterior. This thing is tough.
Poetic Karbon Shield Case
We dig Poetic's Karbon Shield Case. It's lightweight, has a stunning design, and offers reinforced protection via its carbon fiber backside.
Anccer Ultra-Thin Case
Want a thin case? Like, a really thin case? Anccer offers just that, giving you safety from daily wear and tear with endless color options.
Yiakeng Dual Layer Case
Yiakeng's case offers excellent dual-layer ruggedness in an affordable package. There's also a kickstand on the back and some fun color options.
icarercase PU leather wallet
There's something special about leather wallet cases, including this option from icarecase. There are three card slots and a pocket for spare cash.
If we had to choose
You can't go wrong with any of the cases on this list, but at the end of the day, we have to give our top recommendation to the Spigen Rugged Armor. This is a case that's continued to hold up with phone release after phone release, offering a top-notch blend of style, protection, and affordability.
For those of you that require a bit more heft with your cases, another solid choice is the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro. This absolute tank will keep your Moto G6 safe from just about anything. It is a little on the expensive side of things, but it's built incredibly well and comes with a built-in screen protector to help stretch your dollar as far as possible.
On the complete opposite end of the spectrum, the Anccer Ultra-Thin Case is a beautiful option for folks that want something slim and light that offers just enough protection against daily wear and tear and nothing more.
Joe Maring was a Senior Editor for Android Central between 2017 and 2021. You can reach him on Twitter at [@JoeMaring1.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.