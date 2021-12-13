Best Moto G6 Cases in 2022

Motorola's budget beauty, the Moto G6, is covered with glass front and back, so it definitely needs a case. I love the Spigen Rugged Armor's incredible durability. It lets the phone take a bit of abuse, but if you're looking for something less in-your-face, Anccer's Ultra-Thin case is pretty great, too. As a phone available worldwide, case makers have plenty of options for owners to pick from. Here are your best bets!

Our pick

Spigen Rugged Armor Case

If you want a reliable phone case that offers excellent protection while remaining quite affordable, it's hard to do much better than the Rugged Armor.

Extra protection

Spigen Tough Armor Case

Spigen also makes the Tough Armor, but it's a little more expensive for some increased durability. We also love the kickstand on the back of it.

Iconic design

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro w/ screen protector

For those of you that need as much protection as possible, the Unicorn Beetle Pro offers 360-degree coverage, an iconic design, and a screen protector!

Clearly durable

Poetic Guardian Clear Hybrid

Another great rugged option is the Poetic Guardian. The clear back shows off the G6's design, and this is another case with a screen protector.

Budget pick

Moko Slim Fit Case

The Moko Slim Fit is a fantastic budget option. The TPU material is soft and durable; the case is lightweight and has a pretty good design.

Let's kick it

DLHLLC Magnetic Card Slot Folio Case

This case offers a lot of functionality. It can prop the Moto G6 up for hands-free video watching and includes a credit card slot on the inside.

Built tough

TUDIA Merge

TUDIA'a dual-layer design offers enhanced durability, featuring a soft TPU inside along with a hard polycarbonate exterior. This thing is tough.

Carbon fiber coolness

Poetic Karbon Shield Case

We dig Poetic's Karbon Shield Case. It's lightweight, has a stunning design, and offers reinforced protection via its carbon fiber backside.

Go beyond thin

Anccer Ultra-Thin Case

Want a thin case? Like, a really thin case? Anccer offers just that, giving you safety from daily wear and tear with endless color options.

Affordable protection

Yiakeng Dual Layer Case

Yiakeng's case offers excellent dual-layer ruggedness in an affordable package. There's also a kickstand on the back and some fun color options.

Lighten your pockets

icarercase PU leather wallet

There's something special about leather wallet cases, including this option from icarecase. There are three card slots and a pocket for spare cash.

Glitter and gloss

Caka Glitter Case

You can spruce up the look of your Moto G6 with the Caka Glitter Case. It's available in five patterns, all of which look truly stunning.

If we had to choose

You can't go wrong with any of the cases on this list, but at the end of the day, we have to give our top recommendation to the Spigen Rugged Armor. This is a case that's continued to hold up with phone release after phone release, offering a top-notch blend of style, protection, and affordability.

For those of you that require a bit more heft with your cases, another solid choice is the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro. This absolute tank will keep your Moto G6 safe from just about anything. It is a little on the expensive side of things, but it's built incredibly well and comes with a built-in screen protector to help stretch your dollar as far as possible.

On the complete opposite end of the spectrum, the Anccer Ultra-Thin Case is a beautiful option for folks that want something slim and light that offers just enough protection against daily wear and tear and nothing more.

Joe Maring
Joe Maring

Joe Maring was a Senior Editor for Android Central between 2017 and 2021. You can reach him on Twitter at [@JoeMaring1.