Galaxy S21 Best Cases Otterbox Symmetry Caseology Nano Pop Vanguard SeriesSource: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

The Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra were some of the most-anticipated phones of 2021 and are sure to be among the most popular sellers among the best Android phones this year.

There are a ton of great cases available for the smaller Galaxy S21, the mid-sized Galaxy S21 Plus, and the large Galaxy S21 Ultra. I've certainly got my favorites, and I know that my case guru colleague Ara Wagoner does as well. Let's see what the AC forums had to say...

VW Maverick
VW Maverick

https://www.androidcentral.com/best-samsung-galaxy-s21-plus-cases I prefer the Otterbox Symmetry. Mav. :cool:

Reply
pags11
pags11

Ordered a Tech 21 Evo Check case yesterday for my S21 Ultra.

Reply
AlphaBeepBeep
AlphaBeepBeep

I ordered a uag camo for my ultra along with the Samsung case that holds the spen

Reply
RandleBuckman87
RandleBuckman87

The ArmadilloTek Vanguard Case looks awesome, be useful when out in the work truck for sure!

Reply
Ragnarianrok
Ragnarianrok

Anyone else going naked? : )

Reply

Now, we want to hear from you — Which case did you pick up for your new Samsung Galaxy S21?

Join the conversation in the forums!

Review: The Nokia 5.4 just might be the best cheap Android phone of 2021
this nokia 5 is 4 you

Review: The Nokia 5.4 just might be the best cheap Android phone of 2021

In recent years, Motorola has ruled the roost in the sub-$300 Android space, but that may be changing with thanks to the Nokia 5.4. With a vibrant screen, excellent battery life, much-improved cameras, and three years of software support, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better all-around value for the price.

Review: The Cowin Apex Elite give you ANC for less than $100
Steady buds

Review: The Cowin Apex Elite give you ANC for less than $100

Cowin gives its Apex Elite Aukey true wireless earbuds a set of features and performance that make the price tag look all the more enticing for what you get. They don't have everything, mind you, but they do sound better than you might think.