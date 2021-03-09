The Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra were some of the most-anticipated phones of 2021 and are sure to be among the most popular sellers among the best Android phones this year.
There are a ton of great cases available for the smaller Galaxy S21, the mid-sized Galaxy S21 Plus, and the large Galaxy S21 Ultra. I've certainly got my favorites, and I know that my case guru colleague Ara Wagoner does as well. Let's see what the AC forums had to say...
Review: The Nokia 5.4 just might be the best cheap Android phone of 2021
In recent years, Motorola has ruled the roost in the sub-$300 Android space, but that may be changing with thanks to the Nokia 5.4. With a vibrant screen, excellent battery life, much-improved cameras, and three years of software support, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better all-around value for the price.
Review: The Climb 2 lets you channel your inner Alex Honnold or Spider-Man
The Climb was one of the Oculus Rift launch titles and has remained popular since. The sequel had big shoes to fill to live up to its reputation, and it mostly succeeds! Here's what you need to know about The Climb 2 vs The Climb, and how the new game performs on the Oculus Quest 2.
Review: The Cowin Apex Elite give you ANC for less than $100
Cowin gives its Apex Elite Aukey true wireless earbuds a set of features and performance that make the price tag look all the more enticing for what you get. They don't have everything, mind you, but they do sound better than you might think.
These are the best screen protectors you can get for the Samsung Galaxy S20
When you've had it for a year or you're just picking one up as a steal, you'll want to keep your Samsung Galaxy S20's display protected from day one with a quality screen protector.