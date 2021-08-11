At its regular price of $999.99, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 actually sits on the lower end of foldable phone prices though it would still be a huge burden for some to buy outright. That's where carrier deals and discounts on unlocked phones can be extremely helpful for those who can't wait to get one of these unique devices in their hands.

It's never too early to find an excellent deal on a new phone. All of the best foldable phones live in a price range that's quite higher than most smartphones on the market, though the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 happens to be one of the most affordable yet.

When it comes to the best folding phone deals , we often see carriers like Verizon and AT&T offering the best discounts just after a new phone is released while unlocked devices can be harder to find on sale at first. However, with Samsung devices, you can typically find a great offer right on Samsung's website to buy your new phone unlocked and at a discount.

Available in several colorways, including Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black, and featuring a redesigned 1.9-inch cover screen, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 is equipped with a 6.7-inch "Infinity Flex" Dynamic AMOLED X2 display with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, along with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It also has outer main and wide-angle cameras with 12MP resolution while its inner camera offers 10MP resolution. Similar to the previous iteration of this device, there's a built-in 3300mAh battery with wireless charging functionality as well.

The biggest difference between the latest model and the previous version can be seen on the device's outer display. The Galaxy Flip 3 has a display that's now four times larger to show more of your notifications and app controls. The price has been greatly reduced as well, as the first and 5G models of the Galaxy Z Flip originally debuted at $1,380 and $1,449 respectively.

Best Cheap Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Carrier Deals

Many of the most enticing offers come from carriers when a device is still brand new. Below you'll find some of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals as they're revealed from carriers like Verizon, Mint Mobile, AT&T, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 with free Galaxy Z Flip 3 | from $59.99/month at Verizon Another offer at Verizon lets you snag the Galaxy Z Flip 3 for free when you purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 at its regular price and add a line on select Unlimited plans. You'll also receive the Samsung Fold Cover and S Pen bundle for free with this purchase. Pre-orders receive $200 Samsung credit as well. Plus, all Samsung Galaxy Z series cases, screen protectors and Samsung-brand wireless charging accessories are currently 25% off. See at Verizon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Free at AT&T New and existing customers can save up to $1,000 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 when you trade-in an eligible device and choose a monthly installment plan along with an eligible unlimited plan, effectively making the device free in the process. You'll also save 50% on any Samsung accessory when purchased with this device. See at AT&T Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Free at T-Mobile Pick up the Galaxy Z Flip 3 for free (up to $1,000 off) at T-Mobile when you trade-in an eligible device and choose the interest-free Equipment Installation Plan (EIP) on Magenta MAX. Alternatively, you'll save up to $500 off when you trade-in an eligible device and pick up the device with EIP on any postpaid plan. Without the deal, T-Mobile offers the device from $41.67 per month. See at T-Mobile

Best Cheap Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Unlocked Deals

For those who don't want to attach their new phone to a carrier right from the jump, searching for deals on an unlocked device is always the way to go. Stores like Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung's own website are some of our favorite places to shop for unlocked Samsung phones, and we'll be sharing all of their best offers and more just below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 with $150 Samsung Credit | $999.99 at Samsung Pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 3 today and you'll score a $150 Samsung credit to be used towards select products such as Samsung TVs, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Watch 4, accessories, and more. You can also score a discounted 3-year Samsung Care+ package with zero monthly payments for the first year. This offer ends on August 26. from $499.99 at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Up to $500 off with trade-in at Samsung Trade-in up to four eligible devices when pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 at Samsung and you'll score up to $500 off! That would bring its cost as low as $13.89 per month. You'll also receive a $150 Samsung credit that can be used on Samsung TVs, the new Galaxy Watch 4, accessories, and more, though you'll have to shop no later than August 26 to snag this offer. from $499.99 at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | $999.99 at Amazon Get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 quickly and buy the device outright at Amazon. Pre-orders are now available at the device's regular price of $999.99. $999.99 at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Up to $200 off at Best Buy Purchase the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 at Best Buy and activate the device today on Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T to save $200 instantly. Activating with a carrier at Best Buy gives you the ability to switch providers at any time with this unlocked device. from $799.99 at Best Buy