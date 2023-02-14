Where to buy replacement tips for the Galaxy Buds?

Best answer: As the Galaxy Buds have been discontinued by Samsung, the company doesn't sell any parts for them. If you need to buy replacement ear and wing tips for the Galaxy Buds, you can get them from third-party sellers on Amazon. Alternatively, Comply also sells replacement ear tips for the Galaxy Buds, but they tend to be a bit expensive.

Samsung doesn't sell any replacement ear tips for a discontinued product

Having been introduced in 2019, the original Samsung Galaxy Buds are almost four years old at this point. Since then, the company's line-up of true wireless earbuds has grown quite a bit and now includes multiple newer products. As good as that is, it also means older products like the Galaxy Buds no longer get any love. If you check on Samsung's online storefront, you'll see that the company sells replacements only for the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, their latest and greatest pair of true wireless earbuds. Even if you own one of the relatively newer models like the Galaxy Buds2, you're out of luck.

Where to buy replacement ear tips for Galaxy Buds, and later models such as Galaxy Buds2, and Galaxy Buds Pro?

While it's unfortunate, no need to worry. You can still buy replacement ear and wing tips for the Galaxy Buds. There are quite a few third-party sellers on Amazon that offer replacements for not only the original Galaxy Buds, but also later models such as the Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Buds Pro. They are available in all standard sizes (S, M, and L) and are quite affordable, often costing less than $10. Our vote goes to JNSA's pack of ear and wing tips, which fit both Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds+ and come in a choice of three colors.

On the other hand, if you want something a bit more premium, look no further than Comply's offerings. Arguably the most popular name when it comes to replacement ear tips, Comply offers (opens in new tab) ear tips for nearly all models of true wireless earbuds from Samsung. Made using memory foam, they're not only comfortable enough to be worn for extended periods of time but improve passive noise isolation as well. The only issue here is that Comply's replacements are a bit expensive. Also, if you have the Galaxy Buds or Galaxy Buds+, you'll still have to go to Amazon if you want replacement wing tips, as Comply only offers replacements for ear tips.

Although they are no longer among the best Samsung earbuds (opens in new tab) out there, there's no denying the fact that the Galaxy Buds (opens in new tab) continue to be a well-rounded pair of true wireless earbuds. Whether you've had them for quite some time, or are planning to buy them (they're still available as refurbished), make sure you buy replacement ear and wing tips for them too, as that'll save you a lot of trouble in the long run.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) A bit old, but still worth it Samsung's Galaxy Buds are almost four years old at this point, but they still offer a whole lot of goodies such as good battery life, a compact case supporting wireless charging, and reliable Bluetooth connectivity.