Best answer: Pre-orders for the Moto G7 are now open in the U.S., but you'll need to wait a while longer before getting the G7 Power and G7 Play. Alternatively, you can already import the international Moto G7 Plus.
- Motorola: Moto G7 ($300)
- Amazon: Moto G7 Plus $370
The Moto G7 is now available for pre-order in the U.S.
As of February 22, 2019, pre-orders for the Moto G7 are open in the United States.
The phone will cost you $300 and is available in Ceramic Black and Clear White colors. As of right now, the only storage configuration you can buy is 64GB.
If you pre-order now, the phone's expected to be delivered by March 4 — likely the date that the G7 officially launches.
As for carrier compatibility, the Moto G7 works on AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Google Fi.
You'll need to wait a bit longer for the other models
In addition to the regular Moto G7, Motorola's also bringing the Moto G7 Play and G7 Power to the United States.
The G7 Play is a more affordable version of the G7 with lower specs across the board, whereas the G7 Power aims to offer the best battery life possible with a huge 5,000 mAh unit.
Pre-orders should open soon for these two devices, but as of right now, they're not. When that changes, we'll update this accordingly.
How to get your hands on the G7 Plus
And, last but not least, there's the Moto G7 Plus. The G7 Plus upgrades the specs of the base G7 across the board while retaining an affordable price, and while that's fine and dandy, Motorola isn't officially bringing it to the U.S.
However, if you want the phone badly enough, you can buy an international model on Amazon and have it imported.
The phone will still work on all major carriers in the country, but it may not support every single LTE band — meaning potentially weaker connections in rural areas and large buildings. Additionally, you won't get any sort of warranty protection.
If none of that bothers you, the price is pretty good considering it's not technically sold in the country.
Our pick
Moto G7
Still one of the best budget phones around.
For the 7th year in a row, Motorola's proven that its G series devices are some of the best out there in the budget smartphone space. The base G7 delivers a great display, trusty processor, reliable cameras, and much more for a fraction of what you'll pay for today's flagships.
Upgrade
Moto G7 Plus
A few more dollars for a few more features.
If your budget is bit more flexible and you'd like a slightly more premium experience, the Moto G7 Plus may be worth checking out. Its two main edges over the regular G7 include OIS with its 16MP rear camera and stereo speakers. Just make sure you're OK with the quirks that come with buying an international phone.
