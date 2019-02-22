Best answer: Pre-orders for the Moto G7 are now open in the U.S., but you'll need to wait a while longer before getting the G7 Power and G7 Play. Alternatively, you can already import the international Moto G7 Plus.

The Moto G7 is now available for pre-order in the U.S.

The phone will cost you $300 and is available in Ceramic Black and Clear White colors. As of right now, the only storage configuration you can buy is 64GB.

If you pre-order now, the phone's expected to be delivered by March 4 — likely the date that the G7 officially launches.

As for carrier compatibility, the Moto G7 works on AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Google Fi.

You'll need to wait a bit longer for the other models

In addition to the regular Moto G7, Motorola's also bringing the Moto G7 Play and G7 Power to the United States.

The G7 Play is a more affordable version of the G7 with lower specs across the board, whereas the G7 Power aims to offer the best battery life possible with a huge 5,000 mAh unit.

Pre-orders should open soon for these two devices, but as of right now, they're not. When that changes, we'll update this accordingly.

How to get your hands on the G7 Plus

And, last but not least, there's the Moto G7 Plus. The G7 Plus upgrades the specs of the base G7 across the board while retaining an affordable price, and while that's fine and dandy, Motorola isn't officially bringing it to the U.S.

However, if you want the phone badly enough, you can buy an international model on Amazon and have it imported.

The phone will still work on all major carriers in the country, but it may not support every single LTE band — meaning potentially weaker connections in rural areas and large buildings. Additionally, you won't get any sort of warranty protection.

If none of that bothers you, the price is pretty good considering it's not technically sold in the country.

