With the 3.5mm headphone jack being eviscerated from the face of the earth, it only makes sense that truly wireless earbuds have quickly dominated the accessory market. Apple, Samsung, Huawei, and plenty of other companies are all throwing their hats in the ring, resulting in plenty of solid options.

With so many to choose from, however, it can be difficult to find just the right pair for you.

Our AC forum community recently got to talking about which wireless earbuds they're using in late-2019, and this is what they had to say.

j_hansen

Jabra Elite 65t (not the Active version) I have a pair of Tozo waiting for me when I get home in a weeks time, they only cost 50 quid or so but Tozo seem to make good products so I'm curious to see how they compare

Reply
ZDK

Peace... I'm using the Huwaeii Honor Freebuds Lite (I also ordered the pro version cause I liked these so much). The call quality is good, sound quality--&gt;not the best, and not as loud as I would want, but decent...they say the Pro version sounds alot better (I'm just afraid they'll fall out my ears) Pics of both below: 1st pic: Honor FlyPods (I have these now) 2nd pic: Huwaeii Freebuds 2...

Reply
bbgpsuser

Lately Galaxy Buds when I am sitting at my desk. Since the Buds aren't fully waterproof, for running I use Soundcore Spirit Sports Earphones by Anker or Jaybird X3. The battery in the Soundcore Spirit Earphones lasts much longer than the X3 though.

Reply
Fr0gburp3r

TBI I6 Pro - 28hr battery life between charging, bluetooth 5.0, water resistant, supports Dobly Atmos, Aptx HD, very loud if you want, triple driver system, clear phone calls, very clean,full and clear sound with punchy bass. $44.95.

Reply

What about you? What wireless earbuds are you using in late-2019?

Join the conversation in the forums!