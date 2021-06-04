It all started in 2016 with a simple quip that initially appeared on the Fuchsia development page: Pink + Purple = Fuchsia (a new Operating System). There was some meaning behind that simple sentence. Project Pink was a name that engineers from Apple and IBM gave to a new OS that used a new interface because the notes were written on pink index cards. Project Purple was the name given to prototype devices that eventually became the iPhone. These projects were new ideas that turned out to be wildly successful, and the original developers of Fuchsia, Google's latest operating system were involved in them. But a witty name isn't an operating system and Google quietly worked on Fuchsia for the next five years. Occasionally we would get a little more news about the project or even a way to run it on devices like the Pixelbook. It was Google's way of letting everyone know the project was moving forward while simultaneously piquing the interest of developers. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more It wasn't really a surprise that Google finally unveiled a version of Fuchsia that would run on consumer hardware when the original Nest Hub (originally sold as the Google Home Hub) was announced as the target for the first release. Seeing a new operating system deployed to an existing device was a bit of a surprise, though. But really, the whole thing makes perfect sense. It also shows a bit of Google's plan for Fuchsia. But what exactly is Fuchsia? It's easy to say it's Google's newest operating system, but that leaves out almost all of the larger picture. So let's have a look at what Fuchsia actually is and what makes it tick. The kernel

Every operating system uses what's called a kernel to monitor and control all of the hardware and the ways software can interact with it. In Android, the Linux kernel is used. In Fuchsia, the kernel is a new bit of code called Zircon. There are different ways to build a kernel, but usually smaller and faster is better. Zircon is based on LK (Little Kernel) which was a real-time kernel for embedded devices written by Travis Geiselbrecht. Zircon is almost (the documentation waffles on that a bit) a microkernel that aims for low resource consumption and scalability. It's also written in-house by Google but is still open source. Zircon, as it stands today, has a small set of user services, drivers, and libraries that are needed for the system to boot and communicate with the hardware so the user processes and interface that make up Fuchsia can load. Some nerdier information — it's written in C++ and assembly, most system calls can't block important threads, and unlike Android and iOS, it's nothing at all like the original Unix kernel. What's important here is that Google built Zircon from the ground up. Google knows the problems Android has because of the way Linux works. Google also knows what it needs to power a system designed to run user applications and design a great UI. Google was able to force these things to happen with the later versions of Android, but starting from the ground up is a much better way. What we see

The kernel may be the most important part of every operating system, but it's also something that most users will never interact with. That's by design — a kernel runs and acts as the supreme controller of all the other bits and pieces and doesn't need any interference from users. The part of Fuchsia we can see is a different story. It looks a lot like Android or iOS based on the things we've seen so far, but it doesn't have to. Like the kernel, we don't really interact with the operating system and instead, userspace utilities run that translate our taps and presses and voice commands into a thing the processor can do.

Like the Zircon kernel, Fuchsia is written from scratch and will address the problems Google faces today.