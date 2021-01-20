Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in Phantom BlackSource: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S21 are live right now, and as per usual Samsung fashion, there are some truly excellent promotions available to help you get the most bang-for-your-buck.

From instant credits for Samsung's website, free Galaxy SmartTags, excellent trade-in values, and more, buying an S21 is made as affordable as possible.

Taking a look through the AC forums, a few of our members have already started sharing what accessories they picked up to go along with their new phone.

dalydose

The pre-order this time packs so much value! Getting $700 for my trade in, plus the included Smart Tag ($29 value) was great. On top of that, I had $230 credit. I got: * An S-Pen (didn't get one of the cases that has the pen bundled and now I can't find any cases that accommodate the S-Pen) * One of the Bundles -Galaxy Buds Pro -25W Travel Adapter -UV Sanitizer The pre-order also...

azdmelani

Buds pro in black Wireless duo S21 ultra case in violet Like everyone else got the youtube premium trial and smart tag Think I paid $4.99 total

Rose4uKY

I got the Violet Buds the pen by itself cause I didn't want a black case. Violet Silicone Case 2 x 25W charging bricks only Of course I get the tag and 4 months You Tube Hubby got the case and pen combo A Black Leather Case Silver Buds and will get the tag and you tube also

jlangner

Buds Pro Black S-Pen Samsung Case with s-pen

What about you? What accessories did you get with the Galaxy S21?

Join the conversation in the forums!

