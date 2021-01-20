Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S21 are live right now, and as per usual Samsung fashion, there are some truly excellent promotions available to help you get the most bang-for-your-buck.

From instant credits for Samsung's website, free Galaxy SmartTags, excellent trade-in values, and more, buying an S21 is made as affordable as possible.

Taking a look through the AC forums, a few of our members have already started sharing what accessories they picked up to go along with their new phone.

What about you? What accessories did you get with the Galaxy S21?

Join the conversation in the forums!