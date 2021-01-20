Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S21 are live right now, and as per usual Samsung fashion, there are some truly excellent promotions available to help you get the most bang-for-your-buck.
From instant credits for Samsung's website, free Galaxy SmartTags, excellent trade-in values, and more, buying an S21 is made as affordable as possible.
Taking a look through the AC forums, a few of our members have already started sharing what accessories they picked up to go along with their new phone.
What about you? What accessories did you get with the Galaxy S21?
LG hints at possible exit from the smartphone market
In an internal memo sent to employees, LG CEO Kwon Bong-seok has hinted at big changes to the company’s smartphone business, which been deep in the red for the past five years.
Review: The GSP 600 wired headset is great for multi-platform gaming
EPOS and Sennheiser prove once again why they're some of the best companies to make audio products. The GSP 600 headset is perfect for gaming across multiple consoles.
Review: Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition on Stadia
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition is the best version of the classic beat 'em up and it plays great on Stadia. However, there are lots of better games in this genre nowadays.
These Galaxy S21 Plus screen protectors will keep your display looking good
The Galaxy S21 family of devices has finally launched, which means its time to find some of the best accessories. After picking up a case, you're probably going to want to go ahead and snag a screen protector to provide some added protection over what Samsung has pre-installed on the device.