Watch this! Amazon chops 17% OFF our favorite smartwatch during the Big Spring Sale

Spring watch discounts are here, so it's not a bad time to upgrade your smartwatch if you were already thinking about doing so. As part of the Amazon Big Spring Sale, the retailer has slashed 17% off the price of the Google Pixel Watch 3, which is our top pick as far as Wear OS goes. Beyond being a great watch with a user-friendly interface and a wide range of health monitoring features, the Pixel Watch 3 makes it easy to access Google Assistant and other Pixel devices. Buyers can expect a full day's worth of battery, health and sleep tracking, and fitness features such as Workout Builder, Cardio Load, and Morning Brief. Plus, you really can't go wrong with the huge, eye-catching display, which even casual users love.

Google Pixel Watch 3: $349.99 $289.99 for Amazon's Early Big Spring Sale Easily one of our favorite smartwatches, the Pixel Watch 3 boasts Fitbit-powered health and fitness tracking alongside a stylish design, outstanding Wear OS software, and over 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. Buy the wearable during Amazon's big sale and you'll get a straight 17% off.

✅Recommended if: you want a smartwatch with a wide range of health and sleep monitoring features; having a long battery life is important to you; you have other Google and Pixel devices and want a highly integrated ecosystem.

❌Skip this deal if: you want a hyper-accurate GPS watch; you need something super durable; you're looking for a watch with industry-leading OS updates.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is our top pick for the best Android smartwatch with Wear OS, and there's more than one reason why. Perhaps most of all, we love the Pixel Watch 3's large 1.27-inch AMOLED display and the easy-to-use Wear OS. Whether you're a casual user or you're looking to watch your health more closely, this smartwatch has a broad range of health, sleep, and fitness monitoring features that buyers appreciate.

It's worth noting that while this watch does include GPS, it's definitely not as accurate as those with multi-band GPS, such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 or one of Garmin's many GPS watches. Pixel Watches also come with one fewer Wear OS update than those of Samsung's Galaxy devices, which could be a deal-breaker for some buyers who want something as future-proof as possible.

