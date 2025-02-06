The stylish Fitbit Versa 4 scores a 25% discount, just in time for Valentine's Day

If you're a bit behind on your fitness-focused New Year's resolution, don't worry: Best Buy just dropped a Fitbit deal that's sure to get you back on track. For a limited time, you can grab the stylish, hybrid-style Fitbit Versa 4 and save a whopping 25% on your purchase, no strings attached. That's a straight $50 discount, plus you'll receive six months of Fitbit Premium for free.

✅Recommended if: you want a stylish fitness tracker with great battery life and loads of health and fitness tracking features; your budget is under $200.

❌Skip this deal if: you want more smartwatch features in a wearable; you don't use Alexa as a voice assistant.

Like most of the best Fitbits on the market, the Versa 4 comes packed with all of the health and fitness tracking metrics you could ever need, from SpO2 and optical HR monitoring to blood oxygen and active sleep tracking. The wearable also boasts an always-on AMOLED display with GPS/NFC support and over six days of battery life on a single charge.

The watch isn't quite as advanced as the similar-looking Fitbit Sense 2 when you directly compare the two, but you're also paying considerably less for most of the same features. Both watches also come with the six free months of Fitbit Premium, a fitness-based subscription service that typically costs $80 per year.

Unfortunately, the Versa 4 exclusively uses Alexa as a voice assistant, so Google Assistant users may wish to look for another fitness smartwatch. You also won't be able to download third-party apps. All things considered, however, these concessions are a small price to pay if you're simply looking to upgrade your workout regimen with a versatile smartwatch, and with this 25% discount in tow, the Fitbit Versa 4 is looking like a pretty great deal.

Now that you've ordered your new fitness tracker, express yourself and make it your own with one of the best Fitbit Versa 4 bands.