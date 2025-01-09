The Galaxy Watch Ultra has crashed back to its lowest price EVER, making Black Friday look like a joke

If you missed all of the Black Friday happenings a few months ago, you're in luck: a third-party seller at Amazon just dropped a Galaxy Watch Ultra deal that's making all of the holiday sales look bad. Pick up the Samsung watch today and you'll score a whopping 35% discount on the LTE version, knocking the price down to $423.99. As of writing, there are only 13 watches left in stock, so I'd jump on this deal quickly if you're looking for a new wearable.

This surprising Amazon deal just made the premium Galaxy Watch Ultra way less premium (but not for long)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm (LTE): $649.99 $423.99 at Amazon One of the best Android smartwatches we've ever used, the biggest issue we had with the Galaxy Watch Ultra was its price. Fortunately, a third-party deal has come along and knocked a shocking 35% off the premium wearable, making it a much easier pill to swallow. As you probably know already, discounts from third-party sellers at Amazon can come and go extremely quickly, so act fast if this deal piques your interest. 👀Alternative deal: get up to $350 off the Galaxy Watch Ultra with trade-in at Samsung

As described in our 4.5/5-star review, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is a fantastic smartwatch with a rugged construction, bright, vivid display, and all of the intelligent hardware upgrades that you'd want in a modern wearable. There's a ton of accurate health and fitness tracking features, plus you get dual band GPS, built-in LTE support, and up to 100 hours of battery life (in power saving mode).

Sure, the bulky design isn't for everyone, and the cost may be prohibitive compared to other watches (even with a discount), but if you want one of the best wearable experiences that Samsung has ever introduced, now's your chance.