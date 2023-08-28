Save $100 on the Galaxy Watch 5 instead of buying the Watch 6

Are you on the hunt for a new smartwatch before you head back to school? Best Buy has some solid deals across popular brands like Samsung, Amazfit, Fitbit, and Garmin, including a trade-in deal for our favorite Android watch, the Galaxy Watch 6. But for the best possible deal that doesn't require any extra steps and spare hardware, look at the Galaxy Watch 5 for $100 off.

Even though the Galaxy Watch 6 gets everything right on paper, we found that the Galaxy Watch 6 vs. Watch 5 comparison is not as dramatic as you might expect. So buying the Watch 5 for $180 instead of the slightly-boosted Watch 6 for $300 is a perfectly reasonable trade-off.

Despite the new model's upgrades to performance and display quality, the Watch 5 has the exact same health sensors, GPS satellites, water protection, MIL-STD-810H rating, and charging speed as the Watch 6. Its battery life is actually comparable, if not longer, than the Watch 6. And despite the newer model offering an 18% higher clock speed, the Galaxy Watch 5 remains quite fast for day-to-day tasks.

Our favorite last-gen Android watch is 36% off for this Back to School sale

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $280 $180 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE: $330 $230 at Best Buy Whether you want the cellular option or plain Bluetooth, the Galaxy Watch 5 at $100 off is an excellent deal. Samsung will provide about three more years of software support and two more OS upgrades for this watch, so you don't need to worry about longevity. It was our favorite Android watch for the full year, right up until the Watch 6 replaced it.

Want to go all-out? Save $50 on the Watch 5 Pro instead

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $450 $399 at Best Buy There's one very good reason to still buy the Watch 5 Pro: its consistent 80-hour battery life. Samsung replaced the Watch 5 Pro with the Watch 6 Classic, and the last-gen model still has its perks: better and lighter titanium materials, twice the battery life, and exclusive downloadable Routes for athletes. Plus, with this deal, it's the same price as the Classic, making it hard to pass up.

And if you want even more power, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is also on sale. Even though Samsung just launched the Watch 6 series, the company still highlights the 5 Pro as an ideal smartwatch for outdoor enthusiasts, thanks to its multi-day battery life, tough build, and unique GPX mapping features that you can't find on other Galaxy smartwatches.