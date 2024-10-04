Not a joke: these Samsung smartwatches just crashed to RECORD LOW prices ahead of October Prime Day

The next Prime Day sale (officially called Big Deal Days) is set to kick off on October 8th, but Amazon has already begun dropping major deals on Samsung smartwatches and other Android tech. Go pick up the Galaxy Watch 7 right now, for instance, and you'll score up to 20% off your purchase, no strings attached. This is the biggest discount that the flagship smartwatch has EVER received, and all you have to do is hit that Add to Cart button. Don't mind a last-gen device? 2023's Galaxy Watch 6 is also receiving a record-smashing 43% discount at Amazon.

It's unusual to see such major discounts before Big Deal Days kicks off, and it makes me wonder if the smartwatches are going to sell out quickly when the Prime Day Samsung deals officially go live next week. Needless to say, if you'd rather be safe than sorry, I'd place your order as soon as possible.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 44mm: $329.99 $262.72 at Amazon For the first time ever, Amazon is dropping a straight 20% OFF the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, and you don't even need to be a Prime member to enjoy the savings. This flagship smartwatch boasts a super-efficient Exynos W1000 processor with new-and-improved heart rate sensors and Galaxy AI integration.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm (LTE): $649.99 $549.75 at Amazon If you simply want the best smartwatch that Samsung has ever produced, look no further than the new Galaxy Watch Ultra. This unique wearable boasts a significant boost in performance with outstanding battery life, a ton of storage, and a striking yet rugged design. The Ultra's biggest fault is its price, which is why I'm so stoked to see a historic 15% discount ahead of Big Deal Days.