Is the Google Pixel Watch 3 waterproof? Like most smartwatches, the Pixel Watch 3 is water-resistant, not waterproof. You can swim in pool or ocean water, and it can withstand rain, sweat, or normal showerhead pressure. But hot or high-pressure water can bypass its protections; don't use it during activities like water skiing or a spa day. In addition, your Pixel Watch 3 band may not be water-resistant. Specifically, while the default Active band handles water, the official leather and metal bands aren't rated to handle water and should be dried off immediately after a wet or sweaty activity.

Keeping your Pixel Watch 3 protected from water

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Officially, the Pixel Watch 3 has water protection ratings of 5ATM and IP68, like most of the best Android smartwatches today. That means it's tested to last at depths of 50 meters for up to 10 minutes or 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes.

It's also dust resistant, meaning salt water or beach sand shouldn't get inside the case.

While this 5ATM rating technically means you could wear your Pixel Watch 3 while you go snorkeling or diving, it's not quite as rugged for water sports as watches rated 10ATM, like the Galaxy Watch Ultra or Apple Watch Ultra 2.

In terms of what you shouldn't do with the Pixel Watch 3, it "should not be immersed in water for more than 24 hours, used during high-speed or high-impact water sports, or exposed to soapy water or other liquids," according to this Pixel Watch help page.

Google also recommends that you take the Pixel Watch 3 off after a water activity and dry it off before putting it back on, as a wet watch and band can cause skin irritation and erode the watch's protective layer in the long term.

Unlike the Galaxy Watch 7, the Pixel Watch 3 doesn't have a MIL-STD-810H rating for protection against drops or impacts. Google warns that an impact could damage the Pixel Watch 3's protective layer, eventually letting water in that could damage its inner components. Otherwise, that water-resistant layer could still fade over time, depending on how often you go swimming.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

In terms of cleaning your Pixel Watch 3, Google says using warm, fresh water is recommended, but not to use the following in case they damage its protective coating:

Hot water

Hand soap

Body soap

Dish soap

Hand sanitizers

Cleaning wipes

Household cleaners

Other similar cleaning products

If you have a soft, dry, lint-free cloth, that's the best option for cleaning and drying your Pixel Watch 3, as it won't scrape away the protective layer. You should also remove your leather or metal band before using water to clean your Watch 3.

Even though the best water-resistant smartwatches can withstand more punishment than the Pixel Watch 3, it's still a well-protected watch, and all of these precautions apply to other, more rugged watches, too.

Otherwise, if you do buy Pixel Watch 3 bands besides the default Active silicone band, you may want to consider whether or not they're water-resistant as well.