This stylish Wear OS watch is at its lowest price right now

Prime Day isn't quite over yet, but it's winding down. Fortunately, there are still plenty of deals on tech gadgets available for you to take advantage of. The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition is one smartwatch that I quite enjoyed using despite its flaws, and it's currently at its lowest price right now at Amazon.

The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition was the company's first Wear OS 3 smartwatch, launching with a sleeker, more streamlined design and an emphasis on wellness. The watch is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. It normally retails for $299, which is a lot for this watch when you can get other better models for the same or less. However, at $179, the price is just right.

Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition: $299 $179 at Amazon Fossil's first Wear OS 3 smartwatch is currently 40% off, which brings it down to its lowest price. While it's normally a bit pricier than I would like for this watch, $179 is a great price for this stylish smartwatch that works with both iOS and Android phones.

It's not all good with the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition, as it suffers from pretty poor battery life. I have a hard time getting through a full day with it, but it's helped by Fossil's custom battery modes and its very fast charging. I often feel like I just placed it on the charger at empty before checking like 15 minutes later to see that it's nearly full again.

Not only that, but Fossil has a nice set of watch faces and a useful companion app for viewing fitness metrics and changing settings. The rotating crown is also super convenient for navigating menus and apps. And the best part is that it works with both Android and iOS, something you can't say about many of the best Wear OS smartwatches.

If you're in the market for a new smartwatch, now is the time to pick this one up before it becomes too expensive again. Otherwise, you can always check out this sweet deal on the Galaxy Watch 5 before it ends. There's also a deal on the Pixel Watch that you may not wanna miss out on.

Last-minute Prime Day deals