Fitbit expands Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications to more countries

Fitbit brings Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications to more regions.

The feature now works on select Fitbit devices in Europe and other countries around the world.

The feature was first introduced by the company in April, although exclusive to the U.S.

Fitbit's Irregular Heart Rhythm was introduced back in April by the company after receiving clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is based on the company's new PPG (photoplethysmography) algorithm to help detect atrial fibrillation (AFib) and has since been available on select Fitbit devices in the U.S. Well, the said feature is now supposedly rolling out to more countries (via 9to5Google).

For those unaware, the AFib denotes an irregular heart rhythm, which generally occurs when the upper chambers of your heart beat out of sync with your respective inner chambers. It can increase the risk of blood clots, stroke, or even heart attack. In an accompanying post (opens in new tab), Fitbit further suggests that "adults over 40 have a 1 in 4 risk of developing AFib in their lifetime."

Fitbit is now expanding its Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications for a larger footprint with over 20 other countries across Europe and more. The company was able to pull this by getting approvals across several regions. These include American Samoa, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, Guam, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, and U.S. Virgin Islands.

As for product compatibility is concerned, the Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification feature is available on some of the best Fitbits out there: Sense 2, Sense, Versa 4, Versa 3, Versa 2, Versa Lite, Charge 5, Charge 4, Charge 3, Luxe, Inspire 3 and Inspire 2 models.

If you own an aforementioned Fitbit product and reside in any of the listed countries, you can enroll in this new helpful feature in the Assessment section of the Fitbit app. Setting up irregular heart rhythm (AFib) notifications on your Fitbit is also easy to do so you can stay informed.

The irregular heart rhythm is usually measured during sleep with a compatible Fitbit tracker on your wrist. Users have to open up the app daily so that heart data is synced, and it will start looking for any irregularities. It is best to keep a log of the readings and consult your personal health professional if you see any dissimilarities.

Lastly, users willing to use this feature through the app will have to verify their eligibility, which is currently set to age 22 and above. The stats from Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification feature are not always accurate and doesn't mean that you're potentially at severe risk. It is still recommended to seek help from a doctor rather than depending on readings from the app.