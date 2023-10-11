Pixel Watch, who? I'm buying this Wear OS smartwatch instead before Prime Day ends

Right now, all the attention is on the Pixel Watch 2, and rightly so. The Watch is a nice upgrade from Google's first-gen wearable. However, there's another smartwatch that launched this year that's probably even better, and it features the same powerful chip platform while offering nearly a week's worth of battery life to the Pixel Watch 2's 24-hour estimate. That's right, I'm talking about the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5, and it's currently 20% off for Prime Day.

You may not have heard of Mobvoi, but if you want a great Wear OS smartwatch, the TicWatch Pro 5 is one of the best. This smartwatch normally costs $350, which is enough to make anyone (including myself) hesitate. However, this deal brings it down to $279, making it much cheaper than the newly launched Pixel Watch 2 (Wi-Fi).

What's so great about this smartwatch? Aside from the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip (nearly identical to the one in the Pixel Watch 2), the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 has double the battery capacity of Google's smartwatch and double the number of displays. Yes, there are two displays on this watch, with a low-power LCD sitting on top of the more interactive OLED. This way, the watch can provide users with up to 80 hours of battery life when switching to low-power "Essential mode." That's nearly a week on a single charge, more than any other Wear OS smartwatch can achieve!

Aside from that, the watch runs Wear OS 3, so it has access to the latest apps and works with any Android phone. Mobvoi also has its own suite of health and fitness tracking apps to help you take control of your health and wellness. And with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, you won't have to worry about sluggish performance or running out of space for apps or music.

