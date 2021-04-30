What you need to know
- Visible is announcing updates to its early-upgrade plan for both Apple and Android devices.
- Subscribers can upgrade their smartphones with no fee after paying off just half their device.
- The new upgrade plan will start on May 3.
One of the best MVNO carriers is making it easier for subscribers to get the latest and greatest smartphones sooner. Visible subscribers will soon be able to upgrade to some of the best Android phones of the year thanks to Visible's early upgrade plan.
Subscribers financing a new phone through Affirm will not only benefit from 0% APR but will soon be able to upgrade to a new device after at least 50% is paid off. This includes iPhones, devices made by Samsung and Google, and select devices from Motorola, ZTE, and OnePlus. Subscribers will have to send in the old device within 14 days of receiving the new one, which Visible notes must be the same "make" of the one being traded in.
That means if you've got the Google Pixel 5, you can upgrade to the Google Pixel 6 whenever it gets released, so long as the device is at least 50% paid off and most likely in good condition as well.
The program is not unlike what's offered by carriers like T-Mobile, which lets subscribers upgrade after paying off a certain amount of their device. It would let current Visible subscribers get more out of their service, giving them access to the latest compatible devices. Since Visible is a prepaid carrier, the program may give it a leg-up over other prepaid services and be an incentive to switch over.
Visible's new upgrade plan will start on May 3.
Simple and clean
Google Pixel 5
Basically Android.
The Google Pixel 5 is Google's best smartphone, offering fast performance and even faster updates. If you want access to the latest versions of Android before anyone else, Pixel 5 is the phone to get. And Visible customers will be happy to know that it's compatible with the network so you can have access to one of the most affordable prepaid services.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google responds to the removal of YouTube TV from the Roku app store
After negotiations failed between Roku and Google over YouTube TV, the app was removed from Roku's channel store, with both companies urging users to reach out to the opposing platform's support team.
Still don't have Oculus Air Link? Here's how to enable it on Quest 2
Oculus Air Link is supposed to show up once you get the v28 update on your Oculus Quest 2, but some folks are missing the option. Here's how to manually force Air Link to show up!
Samsung sued over Galaxy S20 'bullet hole glass' defect
If you own a Samsung Galaxy S20 phone, you could be part of a lawsuit that is suing Samsung for a camera glass defect.
The Galaxy S21 Ultra is Verizon's best phone
There's nothing quite like a new phone on America's top-rated network, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra is a smash hit. While it's arguably the best phone on Verizon right now, there are a lot of other great options.