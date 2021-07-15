Data powerhouse Verizon Bundled savings Mint Mobile There are some fantastic plans you can get with Verizon on its 4G LTE and 5G network, including postpaid unlimited plans, prepaid plans, and even MVNO options. But Verizon's core offering includes four top unlimited plans, all of which include a nice set of perks, multi-line discounts and can be mixed and matched for better savings. From $30/mo. at Verizon Pros Verizon 4G LTE and 5G network

Premium data access

Multi-line discounts

Entertainment perks

International benefits Cons Expensive

Not all unlocked phones supported

5G network is spotty Mint Mobile's 4GB, 10GB, 15GB, and unlimited plans are some of the most affordable plans you'll find on T-Mobile's 4G LTE and 5G network, offering just what you need out of a cell phone plan. With Mint, however, you'll have to sign up for three, six, or 12 months at a time, with the best savings offered when you join for a year. From $15/mo. at Mint Mobile Pros T-Mobile 4G LTE and 5G network

Affordable

Multi-month savings

Free calling to Mexico and Canada

Free mobile hotspot Cons 5GB mobile hotspot cap (unlimited plan)

35GB data cap (unlimited plan)

SD streaming

Must buy in bulk

Verizon and Mint Mobile both offer some of the best cell phone plans you can get today, and while these wireless carriers share some similarities, they definitely have their differences. For example, Verizon is recognized as having some of the best coverage in the country, though its plans are also some of the most expensive. On the other hand, Mint Mobile is an extremely affordable MVNO on T-Mobile's vast network and likes to keep things simple with only a few data plans. Here's how these two carriers compare.

Verizon vs. Mint Mobile: What's the difference?

Verizon uses the Verizon network to give its customers excellent 4G LTE and 5G coverage, while Mint Mobile uses T-Mobile's network. Though Verizon's 4G LTE coverage is more expansive than T-Mobile's, T-Mobile's network has vastly improved over the past few years, and it has the largest 5G network in the country. But when it comes down to key differences, the main one to consider is whether you're absolutely set on an unlimited data plan with the fastest speeds possible along with some fun perks, or if you'd be happier saving some money with Mint Mobile by paying for a few months upfront (a three-month minimum). There are also multi-line discounts to factor in, which Verizon offers, but Mint Mobile does not.

Verizon Mint Mobile Network Verizon Mint 5G Yes Yes Minimum term 1 month 3 months Minimum cost $30 per month $15 per month

When it comes to international perks, both Verizon and Mint Mobile are relatively weak, but Verizon still has a leg up with unlimited international texting and usage in Mexico and Canada. Verizon really hits home with all the entertainment perks that come with its unlimited plans, making it an attractive option for families. In addition to a multi-line discount, there's a Just Kids plan that parents can get for their children to not only save money but limit their phone usage.

Nevertheless, Verizon's primary con is its price. An unlimited plan on Mint Mobile for a year will cost $30 per month for a single line, whereas the most simple unlimited plan with Verizon costs $70 per month for a single line. But when you add five or more lines, Verizon suddenly looks more appealing with the same $30 per line per month price. If you don't need five lines, you'll have to weigh your options closely.

Verizon vs. Mint Mobile: Verizon's plans

Verizon offers four core unlimited plans: Start Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Do More Unlimited, and Get More Unlimited. Each of these plans includes unlimited data on Verizon's 4G LTE and 5G Nationwide network. Though you'll likely get great coverage, it's a good idea to check the coverage map. In addition to data, you'll also get unlimited talk, text, and international texting with each plan. And when you're traveling in Mexico and Canada, you'll still get talk, text, and data (though not quite at the same speeds).

The least expensive core plan with Verizon is the Start Unlimited Plan, but it has some differences compared to the other unlimited plans. For starters, it doesn't include any mobile hotspot data or access to Verizon's fastest 5G Ultra Wideband network. If hotspot data is important to you or you feel strongly about premium data, i.e., having access to the fastest data speeds possible, a more expensive plan might be a better fit. This is especially true if you're hoping to get a great 5G cell phone plan. Verizon's top Get More Unlimited Plan will get you full 5G access, 30GB of hotspot data, 4K UHD streaming, and subscriptions to the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle, Apple Music, along with several other perks. On the downside, $90 per month plus taxes and fees is a lot to shell out.

By adding multiple lines, you can reduce your Verizon phone bill, and if you have children, you can sign them up for the Just Kids plan. Mixing and matching plans is allowed, so thankfully, not everyone needs to be on the same plan. With the kid's plan, data is limited to 5Mbps, and unlimited talk and text are only available for up to 20 parent-approved contacts. There are also parental controls and location tracking features that can give you peace of mind.

If these plans don't interest you, Verizon also has several other cell phone plans, including prepaid plans starting at $40 per month for 5GB. The price of these plans decreases over time thanks to loyalty discounts, but you'll have to be prepared to pay upfront. There are also other prepaid MVNO options on Verizon's network, such as Visible, which can cost as low as $25 per month for unlimited data. And if you only need a tiny bit of data every month, Verizon offers a Basic phone plan with 500MB, talk, and text for $30 per month.

Verizon vs. Mint Mobile: Mint Mobile's plans

Mint Mobile offers four data plans on T-Mobile's network, and all include 5G, but you should check that you have good coverage before signing up. With Mint, you have the selection between 4GB, 10GB, 15GB, and unlimited data, though no plan will ever cut you off entirely (you'll just see your speeds slow down). Unfortunately, the unlimited plan is throttled at 35GB, but most people will never consume this amount of data.

The unique thing about Mint Mobile is that you have to purchase your plan in three, six, or 12-month bundles. There is an introductory offer for the first three months, but after that, you'll have to join for 12 months to get the best savings. For instance, the unlimited plan for 12 months will only cost $40 per month, which is a great deal when you compare it to other carriers.

4GB 10GB 15GB Unlimited 3 months (introductory price) $15/mo. ($45) $20/mo. ($60) $25/mo. ($75) $30/mo. ($90) 3 months $25/mo. ($75) $35/mo. ($105) $45/mo. ($135) $40/mo. ($120) 6 months $20/mo. ($120) $25/mo. ($150) $35/mo. ($210) $35/mo. ($210) 12 months $15/mo. ($180) $20/mo. ($240) $25/mo. ($300) $30/mo. ($360)

With each plan, you'll get unlimited talk, text, free mobile hotspot data (up to 5GB on the unlimited plan), and free calling to Mexico and Canada. If you need to call other countries, it's best to stick to a third-party app like WhatsApp to avoid being charged extra. International roaming is available to you if you have to travel overseas, but you'll have to load your UpRoam account with $5, $10, or $20 increments in advance and pay rates by country.

Should you ever run out of data on your Mint plan, you can always add 1GB or 3GB by paying a respective $10 or $20 extra. If you find that you're using too much data (Mint Mobile has a feature called UnliMINTed that will let you know), you're also able to switch to a lower plan. All in all, Mint Mobile does its best to make sure you're not spending more money than you should be spending on your wireless bill. It's an excellent carrier to consider if you need a single line and you're able to pay for a few months upfront, but if you're seeking a multi-line discount, you'll have to look elsewhere.

Verizon vs. Mint Mobile: Which phones will work?

Verizon will work with a wide selection of phones that are compatible with the Verizon network. If you're looking to purchase a new one, you can check its website to see whether there's a good deal. Most of the best Android phones will be compatible, but if you're not sure, you can always check with your IMEI number.

Mint Mobile also has a decent selection of phones sold on its website for you to browse through, but if you're planning on bringing your own device, then you're in luck because any device that works with the T-Mobile network will work with Mint. This means most unlocked devices that are 4G LTE and VoLTE friendly will be compatible. If you're not sure, you can use Mint's compatibility checker through its app or by typing in your IMEI number on its website.

Verizon vs. Mint Mobile: Which should you get?

Picking between Verizon and Mint Mobile is a bit like comparing steak to chicken. Both are delicious, but typically you prefer one over the other. Verizon is the right carrier for you if you want as many features and perks as you can possibly get out of a cell phone plan, and don't mind spending a bit extra for the fastest data speeds possible. It's an even better option if you have a decent-sized family since the price per line significantly drops as you add more lines. And there's a Just Kids plan, which you don't see everywhere.

Mint Mobile, on the other hand, is an MVNO, so you'll never be prioritized over a direct T-Mobile customer, but for the most part, you should get really great coverage and service. It's also much more affordable and the best choice if you're looking for one or two lines and you're able to pay for 12 months upfront. If you'd like to try out Mint before fully committing, here's how you can get a free Mint Mobile SIM card for your phone. You'll be able to try out Mint's service for seven days, free of charge and without affecting your current service. No strings attached, I promise.

