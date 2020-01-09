Verizon has decided to kick off the new year by giving customers something they've been asking for — a way to sign up for internet and TV without the bundles, contracts, or hidden fees. By using Mix & Match on Fios, customers will now be able to sign up for internet, TV, and even phone service for a set price without needing to bundle for a lower cost.

Feel free to mix and match to find what works best for you and your family without the need to bundle in additional services or worry about what fees will be hidden in your monthly bills. "The price is the price, plus tax, and you'll always know what you're paying for."