  • Verizon's new Mix & Match Fios lets you subscribe for internet, TV, and phone service without bundles, contracts, or hidden fees.
  • Internet plans start at $39.99/month for 100Mbps and go all the way up to gigabit speeds.
  • TV subscribers can choose from three different Fios plans, starting at $50/month for 125+ channels, or sign up for YouTube TV.

Verizon has decided to kick off the new year by giving customers something they've been asking for — a way to sign up for internet and TV without the bundles, contracts, or hidden fees. By using Mix & Match on Fios, customers will now be able to sign up for internet, TV, and even phone service for a set price without needing to bundle for a lower cost.

Feel free to mix and match to find what works best for you and your family without the need to bundle in additional services or worry about what fees will be hidden in your monthly bills. "The price is the price, plus tax, and you'll always know what you're paying for."

Customers are tired of having to buy a bundle with services they don't want to get the best rates, and then discover that those rates didn't include extra fees and surcharges. We're putting an end to the traditional bundle contract and putting customers in control.

Internet plans include a choice between 100Mbps, 300Mbps, and Gigabit speeds with prices starting at $39.99. New subscribers will be eligible for a free year of Disney+, while Gigabit customers will also get a free Fios Home Router with Wi-Fi 6 technology and a $100 Visa prepaid gift card.

When it comes to TV packages, you'll have the option of signing up for a Fios TV Test Drive for 60 days with 425+ channels. Afterward, Verizon will recommend a plan that best suits your needs, otherwise you can choose from three different Fios TV plans starting at $50/month for 125+ channels going all the way up to 425+ channels for $90/month.

Verizon also offers YouTube TV with 70+ live channels plus local sports and news for $49.99/month after your first free month.

