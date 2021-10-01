The European Union plans to make USB-C connectors the standard charging port for all smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices. Its proposal would come into effect in 2024, assuming the European Parliament approves it; at that point, manufacturers would then have to adopt USB-C to sell their products in the European market of 30 countries. Experts say that this decision could immediately impact the global market, whether or not other countries follow suit and mandate a USB-C standard. If everything goes as planned, manufacturers will develop products for international markets that follow EU guidelines. In time, they say, the decision will help eliminate e-waste and prove "dramatically more convenient for consumers." "Chargers power all our most essential electronic devices. With more and more devices, more and more chargers are sold that are not interchangeable or not necessary. We are putting an end to that," Thierry Breton, the EU's internal market commissioner, said last week. The move would let consumers decide if they want to buy new devices with or without a charger, which means you will be able to take advantage of buying the best USB-C cables. It is the logical time to make this change

Apple has argued that making USB-C the standard would harm innovation. In a statement to the press, Apple said that it will "remain concerned that strict regulation mandating just one type of connector stifles innovation rather than encouraging it, which in turn will harm consumers in Europe and around the world." Anshel Sag, a senior analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, argues this is not the case. "Absolutely not. Apple is the only one that doesn't have it so naturally so they would say that. I don't expect anyone will create a new connector any time soon," he says. "Absolutely not. Apple is the only one that doesn't have it so naturally so they would say that. I don't expect anyone will create a new connector any time soon," Anshel Sag says. The change would drastically affect Apple, which currently uses its proprietary Lightning charging port for iPhones. The company has used the charging port on every iPhone since 2012, but several of its other devices use USB-C, including the iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and iPad Air. For comparison, almost all Android devices use USB-C charging ports. Sag notes that now is the logical time to make this change. In the past, consumers would have had to buy new chargers for everything. Now, many of Apple's products already have USB-C cables and chargers, simplifying their charging setups. "[Consumers] would also have a much broader array of choices when it comes to cables and charger opportunities. This means cheaper and better cables," he says. "Standard charging means everyone can share the same chargers and people aren't left stranded without power." Sag suggests that the European Union's actions won't require other countries to follow suit unless they choose to, because the move will "force nearly every manufacturer to move in that direction if they want a piece of the EU market." And so far, he says that includes nearly every manufacturer. Neil Shah, vice president of research at Counterpoint Research, agrees with Sag and notes that the final decision will set a precedent "which will anyways force manufacturers to implement for global models as well." "So other countries don't have to follow the way unless they have bigger buying power and it affects them in a big way," he says. "So other countries don't have to follow the way unless they have bigger buying power and it affects them in a big way," Neil Shah says. Shah also notes that while Apple may feel this will stifle competition, it would be the opposite. "USB Type-C is a very capable industry standard and as a result, it fosters more interoperability while lowering the costs because of the sheer scale it can offer across billions of devices sold every year," he says. All accessories will be available to Android users, even Apple-exclusives

Sag explains that there are so many more accessories available to Android users because of USB-C. "However, some accessories choose Apple first because of the size of the ecosystem and simplicity of its lineup," he says. Shah notes that USB-C sees almost 75-80% penetration across the global smartphone market. "Even the peripherals, accessories for other IoT devices have been adopting Type-C as a defacto port for the new designs," he says. Bryan Ma, vice president of device research at International Data Corporation, explains in an interview that proprietary connectors have helped device vendors with "ecosystem stickiness," because users might not want to abandon the accessories they have already spent money on. And this was the case in the PC industry, he adds: "Vendors like Dell and Lenovo, for instance, used to have proprietary connectors for their laptop chargers and docking stations, which were not only high-margin accessories that IT departments would purchase, but would also motivate IT departments to keep purchasing laptops from the same vendor since they would work with their existing accessories. These days though, the PC industry has largely moved over to USB-C, and yet vendors continue to post huge gains in their quarterly earnings." Bryan Ma, vice president of device research at IDC. But USB is just the connector; will it work with every device across the board?