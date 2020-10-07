The TP-Link HS200 single pole Kasa Smart Light Switch has dropped to $14 when you clip the on-page coupon that takes an extra $2 off the price. The switch is already down to $16, which is a nice little drop in price considering it was selling for as much as $20 in August and regularly goes for $18. Grabbing it for $14 matches the lowest price we've seen this year. That's good savings if you plan on stocking up because you have a lot of switches you'd like to add some smarts to.

The Kasa switch works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control. It works with other smart home systems, too, like Microsoft Cortana, Nest, and IFTTT. No longer do you have to waste the muscles in your arms with the tediousness of touching things. Just ask Alexa to turn on the lights! And with Prime Day coming up, you'll be able to get a ton of smart home gear at a discount this month!

You can also control it using your smartphone and the free Kasa app. The app is available on iOS and Android. Again, since your eyes are already locked onto your phone 24/7, it just makes sense.

Use this smart switch to turn electronics and lights on or off from anywhere in the world. You can also use Away Mode to turn devices on and off at different times, to give the appearance that someone is home. Add this switch to a group with other smart devices and control them all at one time.

Installing this switch does require a neutral wire, and it only works in a single-pole setup. However, it does not require advanced electrical knowledge or switch configurations. The Kasa app can actually guide you through the process in a step-by-step installation. You can use the installation guide or videos, too. All you need setup beforehand is a secure 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network.