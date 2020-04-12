Now that everyone is stuck indoors and working from home, it's important to make sure your home has appropriate Wi-Fi speeds and security to protect your private information — especially if you're dealing with any sensitive work material. The eero mesh networking system is one of our favorites in part due to how easy it is to setup and how well it works. Its robust app makes it simple to adjust settings and set parental controls, though to get the most out of what an eero mesh networking system can do for your home, you'll also want to sign up for an eero Secure subscription.

eero Secure brings advanced security features to the eero mesh networking system for a low monthly fee of just $2.99. Today however, eero is taking 50% off the subscription price when you enter promo code Secure50 during checkout. That brings it monthly cost down to just $1.49.

Subscribe & Save eero Secure subscription Having an eero Secure subscription for your eero mesh system adds advanced security features and parental controls, and today you can score it all for just $1.49 per month by using the following promo code during checkout. 50% Off See at eero With coupon: Secure50

The eero mesh networking system is on sale today as well. Pick up the 3-pack on sale for $199 via Best Buy at a $50 discount, or you can snag a single eero mesh router at $20 off.

With your eero Secure subscription, you'll gain advanced security features to protect your connected devices from various threats, safe filtering to block content you might not want your children to see, ad blocking to speed up webpage loading, an activity center to see device usage, as well as weekly insights. Meanwhile, eero Secure+ includes all of that plus access to 1Password, encrypt.me VPN service, and Malwarebytes antivirus software all for $9.99 per month, and unfortunately, you won't be able to use today's promo code to save on its cost. If you're curious whether eero Secure is worth the monthly fee, the standard subscription makes it extremely affordable to try out.

You can learn even more about eero Secure in Android Central's breakdown of the service, and if you're still unsure if an eero is the right mesh networking system for your family, check out the site's review from last year for further insight on all the features it could bring to your home office.