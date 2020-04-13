Though images of the Google Pixel 4a packaging were recently leaked online, it could still be some time before the device is available for purchase. If you're shopping for a new phone today and looking for a stellar deal on one, the reliable Google Pixel 3a is a fantastic option — especially with today's deal available at Best Buy. Right now you can save $100 off its cost and pick up an unlocked Google Pixel 3a for only $299.99 when you choose 'Activate Later'. This option lets you bring the phone to whichever carrier you currently have service with to have it activated on your account.

Best Buy's 'Activate Now' option brings the cost down to $249.99, though only select phone carriers are available to choose.

Pixel Perfect Google Pixel 3a The unlocked Google Pixel 3a comes with free, unlimited storage with Google photos, Google Assistant for screening calls, and a fast charging battery that can give you 7 hours of use on a 15-minute charge. $299.99 $399.99 $100 off See at Best Buy

With the Pixel 3a, you have the power of Google behind your phone. That means free, unlimited high-quality image storage using Google Photos. With access to Google Assistant you can screen calls, set reminders, check sports scores, or tell it to snap a photo while you're smiling at the camera. All the best Google apps are built in already so you won't have to go hunting.

The Pixel 3a phones have a fast charging battery that's adaptive and can help you save power over time. It will give you seven hours on a 15-minute charge, too. The Pixel 3a promises three years of operating system and security updates, anf the Titan M chip gives you hardware-based protection for your passwords.

We gave the Pixel 3a and 3a XL 4 out of 5 stars in our review which said, "These phones have maintained most of what makes the Pixel 3 series among the most enjoyable phones to use, and in my week-long testing, I've noticed none of the performance hiccups that sullied some of that luster." Put your savings to good use with some of these awesome Pixel 3a and 3a XL accessories.