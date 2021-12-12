Best Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Accessories in 2022

With its two-tone glass back, knockout camera, and the latest Android software inside, the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL are dashing, debonair flagships ready to star in your daily technological adventures, but no star is complete without a few sidekicks to help it along and make it look even better than it does out of the box. These accessories are ready to help your Pixel 3 shine, for now and years to come.

The right accessories let you do more with your phone

Google unveiled a ton of cool tech alongside the Pixel 3, including the Google Pixel Stand, but you can get a quality wireless charging pad from Anker if you don't think those extra Google bells and whistles are worth the extra cash.

If protection is your main priority, you should pick out a case — my top recommendation is the Spigen Liquid Crystal which is affordable and lets your phone's design shine through. For much more, you can enjoy the look and feel of the Google Fabric Case which is pricy but undoubtedly fabulous.