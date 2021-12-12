Best Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Accessories in 2022
With its two-tone glass back, knockout camera, and the latest Android software inside, the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL are dashing, debonair flagships ready to star in your daily technological adventures, but no star is complete without a few sidekicks to help it along and make it look even better than it does out of the box. These accessories are ready to help your Pixel 3 shine, for now and years to come.
Spigen Liquid Crystal
This case is great for those who love to show off their new phones without compromising on protection, and it does so without adding too much extra bulk.
Google Fabric Case
Google's fabric cases are fantastic. They look great, offer rugged protection, and also come with accent colors for the power button.
Ringke Onyx
Ringke offers this slim one-piece TPU case that looks great, delivers the protection you need for your phone, and even includes a lanyard.
Google Pixel Stand
The Pixel Stand is more than a wireless charger — it's designed by Google to turn your phone into a bedside alarm clock that does more thanks to Assistant.
Google 18W USB-C Power Adapter
You'll need this adapter for the fastest wired charging times. It works over USB PD, connects via USB C to C, and is the best way to charge your Pixel.
Google Pixel USB-C earbuds
These USB-C earbuds let you control Google Assistant and access notifications and more without breaking your stride to look at your Pixel 3.
Anker 15W Wireless Charger
Anker's wireless charging pad delivers up to 15W of power — more than the Google Pixel Stand. The biggest selling feature here is the price point.
Anker 18W wall adapter
Anker also has an 18W wall adapter that's ideal for charging your Pixel 3 — as long as you've got a USB-A-to-USB-C cable kicking around.
Belkin USB-C Car Charger
Available in your choice of a hardwired USB-C cable that includes a second USB-A port or a single USB-C port. Trusted by Google and backed by Belkin.
Anker PowerCore 20100+
Anker's PowerCore+ battery pack is a good combination of portability while also packing enough battery power for multiple top-ups.
amFilm Glass Screen Protector for Google Pixel 3 (3-pack)
Google sells a premium tempered glass screen protector, but we'll hedge our bets and also recommend these low-cost, paper-thin screen protectors.
InvisibleShield Glass+ Vision Guard
This Google-approved screen protector covers the display and has cutouts around the speakers at the top and bottom of the display, and a blue light filter.
Google Pixel Buds
Google's wireless earbuds are an enticing option if you want live translations on the go and a lightweight design backed by Google Assistant smarts.
Jabra Move Wireless Headphones
These Bluetooth beauties from Jabra are lightweight with an adjustable stainless steel band, making them comfortable to listen to for hours on end.
Stadia Controller
Forget touch screen games; use this Google-designed, comfortable controller as you stream and play PC-quality games on your Pixel 3. This is also the only way to play Stadia on your TV.
The right accessories let you do more with your phone
Google unveiled a ton of cool tech alongside the Pixel 3, including the Google Pixel Stand, but you can get a quality wireless charging pad from Anker if you don't think those extra Google bells and whistles are worth the extra cash.
If protection is your main priority, you should pick out a case — my top recommendation is the Spigen Liquid Crystal which is affordable and lets your phone's design shine through. For much more, you can enjoy the look and feel of the Google Fabric Case which is pricy but undoubtedly fabulous.
