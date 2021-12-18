Gryohon AX is a security-focused mesh router with support for the latest data speeds thanks to tri-band Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. This router can also be combined with more Gryphon AX nodes to create a mesh and cover a large home. The Gryphon AX router is $42 off, or $238 for one and $72 off when you get the two-pack in this lightning sale.

Gryphon AX is a tri-band AX4300 Wi-Fi 6 mesh router making it a good fit for a gigabit internet connection or a family with a lot of wireless connections. Speaking of families, Gryphon's parental controls allow you to create profiles for each family member so parents can stay in control of what the kids are doing online without restricting the adults. With a Gryphon Premium subscription, users also get network security from ESET and access to Gryphon HomeBound which allows a VPN connection to your home network when you're on the go.

The Gryphon AX's speeds put it right in line with some of the best Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers such as the Orbi RBK752 and Eero Pro 6. If you're looking for something with plenty of performance for a large family with the peace of mind of a network-wide security solution, Gryphon AX is worth a look.

Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 without giving up any Gryphon security features

Gryphon AX Advanced Security and Parental Control Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System | $42 off Cover up to 3,000 square feet with tri-band AX4300 speeds. This Wi-Fi 6 router comes with Gryphon's parental control and security software when you subscribe to Gryphon Premium. $238 at Amazon Gryphon AX Advanced Security and Parental Control Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System | $72 off Take your coverage area up to 5,000 square feet when you add a second AX node. You could even add another if you want to cover a very large house. $408 at Amazon