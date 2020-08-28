The Samsung Evo Select 256GB microSDXC storage card is down to $29.99 on Amazon. This price matches the lowest we've ever seen, and it's only the second time we've ever seen it drop this low. The card normally sells for $35 or more and even jumped as high as $50 in July.

The 128GB card is also down to a low price at $18.99. This one has been going for that price for a couple weeks now, but it could jump up when the deal above expires.

Store more Samsung Evo Select 256GB microSDXC storage card The Evo Select is perfect for recording high-quality 4K video. Use it with a phone, laptop, a Nintendo Switch, or any other device that needs a lot of storage and supports SDXC. This is a match for its lowest price ever. $29.99 $35.00 $5 off See at Amazon

Samsung's EVO Select microSD cards are extremely popular and for good reason. They are some of the fastest and most reliable microSD cards out there. This Class 10 UHS 3 card has read speeds of up to 100MB/s and write speeds of up to 60MB/s. It works great for recording video (even 4K), as well as playing mobile games, taking pictures, and more. The card comes with a full-sized SD card adapter as well so you can put it into devices that accept SD cards instead of microSD cards.

Remember these high-capacity cards are labeled microSDXC. Not all devices can handle microSDXC, so you'll need to make sure whatever device you're buying this for can actually use it. Gaming consoles, phones, and laptops generally tend to be able to handle everything. But dash cams and similar smaller cameras tend to have a cap on how much storage they can support.

MicroSD cards are used in a wide variety of ways, and if you're shopping around, you should probably know a few of the devices that use these. So many devices including security cameras, drones, and even the Nintendo Switch depend on microSD cards. Whatever you're looking for, be sure to grab one of these so your devices are ready to rock.