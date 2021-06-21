Synology's RT2600ac router is one of the best standalone routers money can buy right now, and you can get your hands on it for $160, $40 off its regular price, on Prime Day. Synology isn't a well-known router brand, but it makes the best NAS enclosures , and the RT2600ac is an incredible router that has an extensive feature-set — much more than your average router.

When I'm not reviewing phones, I obsess over networking gear. There are plenty of great routers on sale right now — we've rounded up a few mesh Wi-Fi 6 router deals already — but if you're not sold on Wi-Fi 6 just yet and want a solid Wi-Fi ac router for Prime Day , you're in luck.

The RT2600ac delivers the best wireless performance in its class, and a slate of features that go above and beyond most consumer routers.

Why should you pick up the Synology RT2600ac over dozens of other routers from the likes of ASUS, Netgear, and TP-Link? It has more powerful hardware in the form of a 1.7GHz dual-core Qualcomm chip, and with 4x4 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi ac connectivity, it delivers the best wireless throughput of any router in this category.

The standalone router can easily cover up to a 3,000 square-foot home, and should you need additional coverage, there's the ability to turn it into a mesh system; just buy the MR220ac node and you can switch to a mesh configuration. The RT2600ac then serves as the primary satellite, and you can add as many nodes as needed.

Another standout feature on the RT2600ac is dual WAN; if you have two broadband lines, you can connect both to the router and use them in either load balancing or failover modes. You'll find a USB 3.0 port, an SD card slot, and four Gigabit Ethernet ports at the back. This all should be more than enough to connect even some of the best Amazon device Prime Day deals.

But what makes the RT2600ac truly stand out are its software features. The router comes with an exhaustive array of features, including content filtering and parental controls, granular control over your inbound traffic, built-in threat prevention, and a VPN server that's easy to configure. Oh, and you can hook up an external drive and use the router as a NAS.

Honestly, the number of features combined with the wireless performance makes the RT2600ac a true standout. If you want a high-end Wi-Fi ac router that delivers reliable connectivity to all the devices in your home and an interface that's packed with features, the RT2600ac is a great recommendation. With the router now selling for $160, now is the best time to get your hands on it.