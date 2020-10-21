The Dell S2721QS 27-inch 4K IPS ultra-thin monitor has dropped to $299.99 at Amazon. The S2721QS is actually a brand new monitor. It has only been available on Amazon since the end of September, and when it released it was going for $339. This is its first major price drop, and it's pretty incredible to be seeing 4K computer monitors for less than $300.

New drop Dell S2721QS 27-inch 4K IPS ultra-thin monitor Just released at the end of September, this is its first price drop. Has ultra thin bezels on three sides and 4K UHD resolution. Includes AMD FreeSync to reduce screen tearing while gaming. Has HDMI and DisplayPort connections. $299.99 $340.00 $40 off See at Amazon

Dell's monitor has a pixel resolution of 3840 x 2160. That's so many pixels to squeeze into a 27-inch screen. You're going to get exceptional clairty and detail compared to 1080p or even 1440p. Watch all your favorite 4K content on this screen. It even supports HDR content for even better image.

The design includes three nearly bezel-less sides so it's super immersive. It has a subtle textured pattern on the back, too, for its own unique look. The whole thing is very sleek and modern with a blend of style and quality.

If you're using an AMD graphics card, you can make use of the AMD FreeSync technology to help reduce screen tearing. That's particularly important for high-octane moments like when playing video games. Of course, the monitor only has a 60Hz refresh rate (which is the trade-off for 4K resolution). While that's not ideal for gamers, especially if you like shooters like Call of Duty or Rogue Company, it's not terrible either. You'll definitely get some great detail out of the 4K. Still, I would think of this as a media monitor for watching shows and such or working on Photoshop rather than playing games.

Connectivity options include two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort. It also has an adjustable stand that can tilt, swivel, and pivot. Some on-screen features include Picture-in-Picture so you can take advantage of all that real estate and ComfortView that helps reduce harmful blue light emissions.