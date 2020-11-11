If you're looking to upgrade your storage or speed up your load times on your PC, head on over to Amazon right now. You can save up to 25% on Sabrent solid state drives both internal and external. This is one of Amazon's daily deals, so the prices have an expiration date. Technically, the entire sale is just two items, but those items come in a variety of capacities and even colors and all those versions are on sale. The Sabrent Rocket NVMe PCIe 4 internal SSD starts as low as $89.99 for the 500GB version. That's $20 off its regular price and the higher capacities save you even more.

If you need something external and more portable, look at the Sabrent Rocket Nano portable SSD where the 1TB version is down to $119.24. That's a $40 discount off its regular price. Upgrade to 2TB or choose between black or white and save no matter what.

One day sale Sabrent Rocket 1TB to 4TB internal and external solid state drives Good today only. Includes the Sabrent Rocket 1TB internal NVMe M.2 SSD for $30 off. You can get the Sabrent Rocket XTRM 4TB Thunderbolt 3 external SSD for $180 off. And everything in between. Enhance your internal and external storage. As low as $120 See at Amazon

The Sabrent internal SSDs are very fast thanks to the NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen4 interface. They are so advanced they require a PCIe Gen 4 motherboard, but they'll be fast even on an older version with read and write speeds up to 3400 MB/s and 2500 MB/s respectively on PCIe 3.0. Bump it up to 5000/2500 on 4th gen. The M.2 PCIe interface connects directly to your motherboard, so you'll need to make sure your PC is compatible with it before you buy it.

Sabrent even recommends you have a heatsink, which you should anyway, to help dissipate the heat generated by the extreme speeds of these SSDs. That's sort of a humble brag right there, but there are some options on sale today that come with a heatsink. Other features include Advanced Wear Leveling, bad block management, error correction code, and more.

The external Sabrent Rocket SSDs work with both Windows and Mac, which is great for transferring data between multiple machines. They are plug-and-play as well so you don't need any special drivers or a power adapter or anything. They connect via USB and can get transfer speeds as fast as 1,000 MB/s.