Woot is currently offering Amazon's 1st-generation Echo Show in black or white for just $69.99. This limited-time deal offers the original Show smart speaker in used condition for $30 less than a used unit would cost at Amazon Warehouse right now. The devices shipped from Woot have been inspected and restored to fully working condition by an Amazon technician and come with a 90-day Woot warranty. Prime members also get free shipping.

With its 7-inch screen, the 1st-gen Echo Show allows you to access Amazon Video content, song lyrics, security cameras, photos, weather forecasts, Audible audiobooks, and more. What's really cool about it is you can do all of that hands-free, and even make calls to family or friends who have an Echo Spot, Echo Show, or the Alexa App. Amazon's Alexa allows for voice control over all of the Echo Show's features, and with its eight microphones, it can hear you from any direction.

While the original Echo Show has been supplanted by the 2nd-gen model with its improved sound and larger screen, the 1st-gen model has been well-received since its release and is a great entry point to the Alexa ecosystem at $70. At Amazon, more than 17,500 reviewers give the original Echo Show 4.1 stars on average.

