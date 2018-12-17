There are plenty of budget smartphones, but it's hard to know which is truly worth the money. One fantastic choice is the Moto X4 device, and today you can pick one up unlocked at B&H for just $164.99 in your choice of Nimbus (silver) or Super Black when you clip its on-page coupon. That's the best deal we've ever seen on this phone. Considering it was already priced at a bargain, this is a killer offer for a reliable Android device. A 'Prime-exclusive' version of this phone that comes with pre-installed Amazon apps is currently priced at $180 on Amazon, which is the next best deal for it; it otherwise sells for up to $250 these days.

This device is IP68 water-resistant and features a 5.2-inch full HD display with 12MP and 8MP dual rear cameras, along with a 16MP front-facing camera that even has a flash. It's compatible with all major US carriers and is equipped with a 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of memory. While that's not much in terms of storage, you could pick up a microSD card for more room. It can support up to a 2TB card. The phone comes with Android 7.1 Nougat installed, with the ability to upgrade to newer software versions too.

Purchasing this item at B&H today will also earn you a free transparent case for the device, along with a screen protector and a SIM card kit. If you're curious to learn more information about the phone, be sure to check out Android Central's full review.

