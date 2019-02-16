Best Buy is offering the Google Home Mini 3-pack in Chalk for just $75 today only. At just $25 apiece, this deal saves you nearly 50% off the usual cost of each speaker. In the process, you're saving $75 off what you'd spend paying for them all separately at the regular price of $49 each. Shipping is free.

These Smart Wi-Fi enabled speakers are powered by the Google Assistant and allow you to listen to music, get answers from Google and control compatible Smart devices with your voice.

Google is offering discounts on its entire line-up of Google Home speakers right now. Deals include $30 off the full-size Google Home smart speaker and $50 off the Google Home Max. You can also snatch a two-pack of the Google Home Mini for just $58 for a limited time.

