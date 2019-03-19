The TCL 65R617 4K Roku Smart LED TV is down to $819.99 at Walmart. Find it for this price at other retailers, too, like Amazon and Target where you could use your 5% REDcard discount. This TV normally sells for $1,000, and today's deal beats one we shared last month by $10.

TCL will probably be updating the series with 2019 models soon enough, which is why we're seeing this price drop. The 65R617 is TCL's most current Roku TV model and has all the best features. Delivery for this is a little different. Since it's freight shipping it will take a little longer, but it is still free. Same is true on Amazon where you'll have to schedule the delivery for a specific time down the road.

The R617 comes with a remote control that lets you search with your voice thanks to the built-in microphone. If you don't mind just having a regular remote, you can get the 65R615 for $20 less at Best Buy. I'd recommend going for the voice remote, though, because it makes finding your favorite shows super simple.

The TCL 6 series is the best TCL Toku TV on the market. Our review gave it 4.5 stars and a Recommended award, remarking that the TV "is one of those products that hits that sweet spot between performance and price." It's not that this is the greatest quality television or has the most advanced features. It's that what this TV says it does - it does very well. When we first heard about the 6 series, we broke down what you can expect from them. Read more about that here.

The Roku TV has 4K image quality, Dolby Vision HDR and other HDR support, LED backlighting with contrast control, and more. The smart functionality includes built-in Wi-Fi and access to Roku TV's entire content library, which includes 4K and HDR content plus all your favorite streaming apps. The inputs include three HDMI ports, one USB, an audio jack, Ethernet for more stable internet, and more. More than 675 users give this TV 4 stars out of 5.

Other TCL 4K TVs are on sale now too, including much more affordable options. For example, you could pick up this 50-inch 4 Series 4K Smart Roku TV for only $299.99, or the 55-inch 5 Series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV for $419.99.

