The Sphero Mini app-controlled robot ball is down to $39.99 in every available color. Choose from black, blue, green, orange, pink, or white. Today's deal saves you $10 off the usual price and it comes in at just $5 higher than the lowest deal in history.

Pick your favorite color and control your new gadget with your phone. This deal's the best we've seen in months.

This robot ball is controllable via the iOS/Android app on your smartphone or tablet. Once connected, you'll be able to drive the ball around using your device; it even features a mode called Face Drive which allows you to use facial expressions to drive the ball. The Sphero Mini can even be used as a controller for games within the app. There's also a very cool coding app called Sphero Edu which lets you program your robot ball using JavaScript. Users give it 4.2 stars based on 288 reviews.

