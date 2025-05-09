What you need to know

Dbrand's Glowbot skin, a new version of the classic Robot skin, glows vibrant green in the dark, and is available for a limited period (May 9-23).

Customers who purchase the latest Glowbot skin will also receive a complimentary UV light.

Additionally, Dbrand's "The Big Short Sale" offers discounts up to 50% on various products, including Darkplates, Killswitch cases, amongst others for a limited period.

If you are a Dbrand consumer, chances are you are already familiar with the Robot skin that the company offers for its wide range of products. While it was earlier launched in 2019, the company is bringing back a new avatar.

It is dubbed Glowbot and is making a comeback for a limited time, and the best part of the new avatar is, it glows in the dark — thanks to the use of photoluminescent vinyl, the company notes in a press release. While it looks like a conventional Robot skin, it brings in a vibrant green hue in the dark.

(Image credit: Dbrand)

Dbrand's biggest sale

Dbrand insists that users interested in getting one should grab it while the offers last as the sale begins today (May 9) and ends by May 23. Alongside the new Glowbot skin, the skins' maker is also offering notable offers across its entire product range — also for limited periods. The deals under "The Big Short Sale" comprise:

Up to 50% off Darkplates products

Up to 40% off Killswitch cases

Up to 40% off Grip Case + Prism 2.0 bundles

50% off metal artisan keycaps

30% off Leather skins

25% off the dbrand Manifesto coffee table book

$20 off Ghost 2.0 + Prism 2.0 screen protector bundles

20% off screen protectors for handheld gaming devices

$10 off Ghost 2.0 cases

11% off everything else, sitewide

Coming back to the Glowbot, the original Robot-inspired skin is available across popular product ranges like, Google Pixel series, Apple MacBooks and iPhones, Samsung Galaxy Series, Sony PS5, Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, AirPods, amongst others. Additionally, for a limited time, Dbrand is also offering a complimentary UV light with each Glowbot skin.

In other Dbrand news, the company not long ago has also launched a unique "Touch Grass" skins and mobile cases that actually feel like real grass. The grass textured finishes were also made available for over 100 devices.